    El Clasico: Barcelona's Lewandowski warns Real Madrid; sends La Liga title challenge message

    First Published Oct 14, 2022, 4:04 PM IST

    Ahead of the first El Clasico clash between Barcelona and Real Madrid, Polish striker Robert Lewandowski sent a solid message to the Los Blancos and also stated the Catalan club hopes to play good football on Sunday.

    In what is expected to be a high-octane clash, Real Madrid will host Barcelona in the season's first El Clasico game on Sunday at the Santiago Bernabeu. Ahead of the crucial La Liga fixture, Barcelona's star forward Robert Lewandowski has sent a strong message to the Los Blancos. The Polish striker also admitted that the Catalan club needs to change their mentality following the 3-3 Champions League draw against Inter Milan, which practically ended their hopes of further qualification.

    Lewandowski, who will feature in his first-ever El Clasico clash, spoke with Movistar Plus + and said that it's time for Barcelona to face reality and focus on the upcoming game against Real Madrid in La Liga. "After a bad game you have to face reality in the best possible way, show that you can play good football and win," said the Poland international.

    "It's a bit of a difficult moment but we know we have the chance of the Clasico, of going out there to win the game, show that we are going for La Liga, that we play good football," Lewandowski added.

    Following the shocking draw against Inter Milan, Barcelona looks down at the possibility of heading to the Europa League for the second successive season. However, the Polish icon said that the team now has the opportunity to take up a new challenge. "We have the opportunity to change our mentality and that of our fans. It's a huge challenge," Lewandowski remarked.

    Recalling the four goals he netted against Real Madrid in the 2013 Champions League, the former Borussia Dortmund star added, "Scoring four goals in a Champions League semi-final must be one of the best games of my life, if not one of the best in history."

    Remember that Lewandowski was the favourite to win the coveted Ballon d'Or in 2020. However, the COVID-19 pandemic's effects resulted in the cancellation of the prize that year. Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema is the one the Pole believes has the best chance of winning this year. “Of course. If they don’t cancel it, he’s [Benzema] likely to win it,” the former Bayern Munich legend concluded.

