    El Clasico: Here's why Barcelona will play clash against Real Madrid with Drake's owl logo on shirt

    Barcelona will wear Drake’s OVO owl logo on their shirts for this weekend’s El Clasico against Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu. Here's why:

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 14, 2022, 3:34 PM IST

    Barcelona signed a sponsorship agreement with Spotify earlier this year to take Rakuten's place as their primary shirt sponsor. According to the arrangement, the Catalans will occasionally wear special edition kits bearing the logos of musicians featured on Spotify. 

    On Friday, Barcelona officially announced that Drake's OVO (October's Very Own) owl branding would appear on the front of their home uniform for this weekend's La Liga El Clasico match against Real Madrid, making the Canadian rapper the first artist to be featured on the club's shirt.

    In honour of Drake, who became the first artist on Spotify to reach 50 billion streams, the Barcelona uniform will feature his logo at the front and centre during Sunday's illustrious El Clasico match at the Santiago Bernabeu. "To celebrate being the first artist with 50 billion streams on @spotify @FCBarcelona will wear the OVO owl at El Clasico on Sunday 😵‍💫 this doesn’t feel real but it is 😂🤷🏽‍♂️," wrote the Catalan club in its Instagram post.

    "Our alliance with Spotify goes beyond a mere commercial relationship. It is a strategic relationship through which we seek to bring together two worlds that can arouse emotion, namely music and football," said Juli Guiu, VP for the marketing area of Barcelona.

    "For the first time in our history, we are replacing the name of our main sponsor on the front of the jersey with an internationally acclaimed artist, Drake. This initiative shows our potential to become a unique platform to offer experiences that help bring us closer to our fans while reaching out to new audiences around the world," Guiu added.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by FC Barcelona (@fcbarcelona)

    Drake unboxed the first jersey with the OVO branding complete with the #50 on the back. "To celebrate being the first artist with 50 billion streams on Spotify, FC Barcelona will wear the OVO owl at El Clasico on Sunday… This doesn't feel real but it is," the Canadian rapper wrote on his social media.

    Barcelona faces Real Madrid in the first El Clasico of the season at the Bernabeu on Sunday, October 16.

