Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EPL 2022-23: 'Tottenham doesn't have many creative players in the team' - Conte after loss to Villa

    EPL 2022-23: Tottenham Hotspur was stunned at home on Sunday by Aston Villa 0-2, as it lurks in the fifth spot. Meanwhile, Antonio Conte has admitted that his side needs more creative players.

    football English Premier League EPL 2022-23: Tottenham Hotspur does not have many creative players in the team - Antonio Conte after loss to Aston Villa-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Jan 2, 2023, 12:03 PM IST

    It was another uncompelling outing from fifth-placed English giants Tottenham Hotspur, losing to 12th-placed Aston Villa at home during their 2022-23 English Premier League (EPL) clash on Sunday. While Emiliano Buendia scored in the 50th minute through Ollie Watkins' assist to put the visitors ahead, the victory was sealed by Douglas Luiz in the 73rd, thanks to John McGinn's assistance. Following the failure, the hosts' head coach Antonio Conte admitted that its side lacked enough creative players to get past the opposition men. He also feels that a top-four finish at this stage would require a miracle, given that injury setbacks have hit the Spurs.

    After the flop, Conte said to BBC Sport, "We have to know that our life is this. We have to fight every game for one point or three points. It is true, especially when you are without two or three important players and have difficulties. We have different characteristics. We only have a few players who are good at beating the man. We only have a few creative players in our team."

    ALSO READ: 'Think you will see a different Karim Benzema from now on in 2023' - Carlo Ancelotti

    "It was difficult to find space in the first half. I'm sure that we could win the game if we don't concede the goal. The goal we conceded killed us in confidence and many situations. You have to try and improve and develop these players, especially young players, to be even stronger," added Conte.

    Conte registered for the club's UEFA Champions League (UCL) qualification chances next season: "For the club's potential, I continue to repeat that we made a miracle. It happened; why? Because we played only one competition with 12 or 13 players, and they didn't have injuries in the last 15 games, we played only the best players. Arsenal was only four points up, and we finished 20 points less than Manchester City. We did a miracle, and I knew the situation."

    ALSO READ: 'Happy to have Casemiro; he is raising the limits for Manchester United' - Erik ten Hag

    "I was obvious with the club, and in the summer, people spoke about Tottenham as title contenders. From my experience, it was a bit crazy to read this, but you have to accept this. To become a title contender, you need a solid foundation, 14-15 strong players, and young players to develop every season. You can add two players, but two players to invest £60m, £70m players to improve the level of your team," concluded Conte.

    Last Updated Jan 2, 2023, 12:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma to retain captaincy, BCCI to shortlist 20 players-ayh

    ICC World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma to retain captaincy, BCCI to shortlist 20 players

    BCCI Review: Yo-Yo test to Dexa - New selection criteria put in place for Team India-ayh

    BCCI Review: Yo-Yo test to Dexa - New selection criteria put in place for Team India

    Yearend 2022: Hockey comes up good, badminton performs better, Neeraj Chopra fares best for Indian sports-ayh

    Yearend 2022: Hockey comes up good, badminton performs better, Neeraj Chopra fares best for Indian sports

    football Think you will see a different Karim Benzema from now on in 2023 - Carlo Ancelotti-ayh

    'Think you will see a different Karim Benzema from now on in 2023' - Carlo Ancelotti

    Gaadi aaraam se chalaaya kar... - Shikhar Dhawan advice to Rishabh Pant during Indian Premier League IPL 2019 goes viral-ayh

    'Gaadi aaraam se chalaaya kar...' - Shikhar Dhawan's advice to Rishabh Pant during IPL 2019 goes viral

    Recent Stories

    AAP to gherao LG VK Saxena's residence to protest over 'weak' law-and-order situation - adt

    AAP to gherao LG VK Saxena's residence to protest over 'weak' law-and-order situation

    Salman Khurshid takes to Facebook over his 'roasting' for Rahul Gandhi 'superhuman' remark

    Salman Khurshid takes to Facebook after 'roasting' over calling Rahul Gandhi a 'superhuman'

    Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shares pic with pregnant wife Priscilla Chan sends New Year wishes set to welcome third child gcw

    Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shares pic with pregnant wife Priscilla Chan, set to welcome third child

    Tunisha Sharma death: Lawyer claims how Sheezan's mental health got impacted by being in custody vma

    Tunisha Sharma death: Lawyer claims how Sheezan's mental health got impacted by being in custody

    ICC World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma to retain captaincy, BCCI to shortlist 20 players-ayh

    ICC World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma to retain captaincy, BCCI to shortlist 20 players

    Recent Videos

    Shocking hit-and-run case in Delhi; 20-year-old girl dragged under car for kilometres

    Shocking hit-and-run case in Delhi; 20-year-old girl dragged under car for kilometres

    Video Icon
    Watch First batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infrantry Regimental Centre

    Watch: When the first batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre

    Video Icon
    WATCH Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash-ayh

    WATCH: Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cricketer Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Caught on CCTV: Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Video Icon
    India tests extended range BrahMos from SU-30MKI fighter over Bay of Bengal

    India successfully tests extended range BrahMos missile from SU-30MKI fighter over Bay of Bengal

    Video Icon