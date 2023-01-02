EPL 2022-23: 'Tottenham doesn't have many creative players in the team' - Conte after loss to Villa

EPL 2022-23: Tottenham Hotspur was stunned at home on Sunday by Aston Villa 0-2, as it lurks in the fifth spot. Meanwhile, Antonio Conte has admitted that his side needs more creative players.

It was another uncompelling outing from fifth-placed English giants Tottenham Hotspur, losing to 12th-placed Aston Villa at home during their 2022-23 English Premier League (EPL) clash on Sunday. While Emiliano Buendia scored in the 50th minute through Ollie Watkins' assist to put the visitors ahead, the victory was sealed by Douglas Luiz in the 73rd, thanks to John McGinn's assistance. Following the failure, the hosts' head coach Antonio Conte admitted that its side lacked enough creative players to get past the opposition men. He also feels that a top-four finish at this stage would require a miracle, given that injury setbacks have hit the Spurs.

After the flop, Conte said to BBC Sport, "We have to know that our life is this. We have to fight every game for one point or three points. It is true, especially when you are without two or three important players and have difficulties. We have different characteristics. We only have a few players who are good at beating the man. We only have a few creative players in our team."

ALSO READ: 'Think you will see a different Karim Benzema from now on in 2023' - Carlo Ancelotti

"It was difficult to find space in the first half. I'm sure that we could win the game if we don't concede the goal. The goal we conceded killed us in confidence and many situations. You have to try and improve and develop these players, especially young players, to be even stronger," added Conte.

Conte registered for the club's UEFA Champions League (UCL) qualification chances next season: "For the club's potential, I continue to repeat that we made a miracle. It happened; why? Because we played only one competition with 12 or 13 players, and they didn't have injuries in the last 15 games, we played only the best players. Arsenal was only four points up, and we finished 20 points less than Manchester City. We did a miracle, and I knew the situation."

ALSO READ: 'Happy to have Casemiro; he is raising the limits for Manchester United' - Erik ten Hag

"I was obvious with the club, and in the summer, people spoke about Tottenham as title contenders. From my experience, it was a bit crazy to read this, but you have to accept this. To become a title contender, you need a solid foundation, 14-15 strong players, and young players to develop every season. You can add two players, but two players to invest £60m, £70m players to improve the level of your team," concluded Conte.