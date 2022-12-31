Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Happy to have Casemiro; he is raising the limits for Manchester United' - Erik ten Hag

    First Published Dec 31, 2022, 1:33 PM IST

    Manchester United has been in acceptable form this season, thanks to some of its significant signings this summer. One of the signings, Casemiro, has also been impressive in the defensive line-up, drawing the praise of Erk ten Hag.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    English giants Manchester United is on a roll this season, getting off to a great start under head coach Erik ten Hag, being placed fifth in the English Premier League (EPL) and firmly in contention for the top four, besides contending for other titles too. Credit must also be given to the club for acting under pressure and spending big to sign some top players, as advised by ten Hag. One of the summer signings to have significantly impacted the club's defensive line-up is Brazilian star Casemiro, who arrived from reigning Spanish and European champion Real Madrid, and the Dutchman himself has lauded the same.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Praising Casemiro's impact, ten Hag remarked, "I'm happy they sold him. He's a magnificent player. Our analysis was that we needed someone in the [number] six position. We had a lot of discussions about it in this room, but we needed the right player. We have the right player. We're happy to have him. He is raising the limits for Manchester United."

    ALSO READ: EPL 2022-23: Virgil van Dijk unhappy despite Liverpool's 2-1 win over Leicester City; here's why

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    Another defender who has given the opponents a hard time is Lisandro Martinez of Argentina. At the same time, ten Hag praised him by recording, "It will be a boost. He has confidence in himself. This experience will strengthen him even more. Argentina played to win. Others played not to lose. He also showed that mentality for Manchester United – when it's difficult to stand up, it will help us even more."

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "I didn't doubt him [Martinez]. That's why I brought him in. He has high potential. If he works well, he can make huge progress. He has huge space for improvement. That experience is so emotional. Now, you have to manage it as a player. It's a good challenge. If you survive the challenge, you're going to be a better player," added ten Hag, reports FotMob.

    ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo joins Al Nassr to become highly-paid player ever; social media in splits

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    United has been without winger Jadon Sancho due to lack of form. However, ten Hag confirmed his return and declared, "The time is not now, but he's making progress, and we will see when he is ready to return. He's back in Manchester and started individual training."

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    BCCI to conduct review of India ICC T20 World Cup 2022 performance in new year-ayh

    BCCI to conduct review of India's ICC T20 World Cup 2022 performance in new year

    football Cristiano Ronaldo joins Al Nassr to become highly-paid player ever; social media in splits-ayh

    Cristiano Ronaldo joins Al Nassr to become highly-paid player ever; social media in splits

    Haryana Roadways heroes rescued Rishabh Pant moments before car caught fire

    Pant car accident: 'Saw a car being driven at a lot of speed, crash into the divider' - Rescuer Sushil Kumar

    Yearend 2022: Pele demise to Lionel Messi Qatar World Cup 2022 glory to India FIFA ban - Summing up the football year-ayh

    Yearend 2022: Pele's demise to Messi's World Cup glory to India's FIFA ban - Summing up the football year

    football English Premier League EPL 2022-23, Gameweek 18 preview, predictions: Liverpool, Leicester, City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham-ayh

    EPL 2022-23, Gameweek 18 preview and predictions: Liverpool faces Leicester test; elites continue top-4 battle

    Recent Stories

    BJP to sound first bugle of 2023 state polls from Tripura as Amit Shah readies to launch 'Rath Yatra' AJR

    BJP to sound first bugle of 2023 state polls from Tripura as Amit Shah readies to launch 'Rath Yatra'

    Rishabh Pant car accident: Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher pay visit to wicketkeeper in hospital-ayh

    Rishabh Pant car accident: Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher pay visit to wicketkeeper in hospital

    Is Prabhas dating Kriti Sanon? Here what Baahubali star has to say about his wedding plans and more RBA

    Is Prabhas dating Kriti Sanon? Here's what Baahubali star has to say about his wedding plans and more

    Rishabh Pant crashed a Mercedes AMG GLE 43 4Matic Coupe; Here's what you should know

    Rishabh Pant crashed a Mercedes AMG GLE 43 4Matic Coupe; Here's what you should know

    Ram Babu, the mastermind of Bihar hooch tragedy that killed 38, arrested in Delhi AJR

    Ram Babu, the mastermind of Bihar hooch tragedy that killed 38, arrested in Delhi

    Recent Videos

    Watch First batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infrantry Regimental Centre

    Watch: When the first batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre

    Video Icon
    WATCH Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash-ayh

    WATCH: Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cricketer Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Caught on CCTV: Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Video Icon
    India tests extended range BrahMos from SU-30MKI fighter over Bay of Bengal

    India successfully tests extended range BrahMos missile from SU-30MKI fighter over Bay of Bengal

    Video Icon
    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset

    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset

    Video Icon