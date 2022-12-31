'Happy to have Casemiro; he is raising the limits for Manchester United' - Erik ten Hag

Manchester United has been in acceptable form this season, thanks to some of its significant signings this summer. One of the signings, Casemiro, has also been impressive in the defensive line-up, drawing the praise of Erk ten Hag.

English giants Manchester United is on a roll this season, getting off to a great start under head coach Erik ten Hag, being placed fifth in the English Premier League (EPL) and firmly in contention for the top four, besides contending for other titles too. Credit must also be given to the club for acting under pressure and spending big to sign some top players, as advised by ten Hag. One of the summer signings to have significantly impacted the club's defensive line-up is Brazilian star Casemiro, who arrived from reigning Spanish and European champion Real Madrid, and the Dutchman himself has lauded the same.

Praising Casemiro's impact, ten Hag remarked, "I'm happy they sold him. He's a magnificent player. Our analysis was that we needed someone in the [number] six position. We had a lot of discussions about it in this room, but we needed the right player. We have the right player. We're happy to have him. He is raising the limits for Manchester United."

Another defender who has given the opponents a hard time is Lisandro Martinez of Argentina. At the same time, ten Hag praised him by recording, "It will be a boost. He has confidence in himself. This experience will strengthen him even more. Argentina played to win. Others played not to lose. He also showed that mentality for Manchester United – when it's difficult to stand up, it will help us even more."

"I didn't doubt him [Martinez]. That's why I brought him in. He has high potential. If he works well, he can make huge progress. He has huge space for improvement. That experience is so emotional. Now, you have to manage it as a player. It's a good challenge. If you survive the challenge, you're going to be a better player," added ten Hag, reports FotMob.

