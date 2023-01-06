EPL 2022-23: 'Proud of the players in terms of everything they gave' - Potter after Chelsea's loss to City

EPL 2022-23: Chelsea came up short again as it succumbed to a narrow 0-1 flop to Manchester City at home on Thursday. However, The Blues boss Graham Potter was still proud of how his boys delivered.

For English giants Chelsea, struggling under head coach Graham Potter, things continue to look gloomy. On Thursday night, during its 2022-23 English Premier League (EPL) clash at Stamford Bridge in London against defending champion Manchester City, the hosts succumbed to a slim 0-1 beating, Riyad Mahrez's 65th-minute strike turning out to be the eventual winners, thanks to the fine assist from Jack Grealish. While the visitors retain their second spot in the table, The Blues are in tenth. However, Potter was satisfied with the performance of his boys, especially in terms of the fight they put up, besides taking responsibility, as he intends to "ride out any storm".

Talking to Sky Sports after the upset, Potter sounded, "When you consider everything, in terms of losing Raheem early and Christian as well, the lads gave everything. It was a spirited performance. We had some opportunities against a top team. Apart from the result – you never like to lose – I'm proud of the players in terms of everything they gave."

"It's tough, and I feel for the boys. We have to stick together. It was disappointing to lose the guys, but the players that came in, the players that were on the pitch, gave everything, and that's all you can ask for," added Potter, reports FotMob. Although he was wary of the side's injury woes not allowing it to play to its potential, he did not consider it an excuse for the current lack of form.

"The boys on the pitch gave everything and did what we asked them to do. There was some spirit and some quality and some opportunities. Manchester City doesn't give you much, but I thought we earned something from the game, but it is what it is. You always have to take responsibility, and when you're not playing well, you want to improve that," Potter proclaimed.

"But, you hope people look at the whole context and see where we are and what we have had to deal with, but at the same time, emotions are high. That's how it is. You must try and ride out any storm and try to stay level," concluded Potter.