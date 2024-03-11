Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Revealed: Why Pep Guardiola substituted Kevin de Bruyne early in Man City's draw against Liverpool

    Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reveals his satisfaction with Kevin De Bruyne's intense reaction to a tactical substitution during the 1-1 draw against Liverpool.

    Football Emotional exchange at Anfield: Guardiola supports De Bruyne's animated substitution response osf
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 11, 2024, 1:21 PM IST

    Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has shed light on his decision to substitute Kevin De Bruyne during the crucial 1-1 draw against Liverpool, emphasising his contentment with the star player's passionate reaction. De Bruyne, who contributed an assist in the first half, was replaced by Mateo Kovacic in the 69th minute, prompting a visible disagreement between the Belgian playmaker and Guardiola on the touchline.

    Despite the heated exchange, Guardiola expressed satisfaction with De Bruyne's emotional response, stating that he appreciates the player's intensity. The manager acknowledged the challenging atmosphere at Anfield, likening it to a "tsunami," and defended the tactical change to reinforce ball possession. The draw left Arsenal at the top of the Premier League, with City trailing closely, emphasizing the tight competition for the title.

    Guardiola said: “I'm happy to see that. I like it if he's upset, it's good. He's happy now.

    “I knew what we were missing, we missed keeping the ball. After (he went off) we did it better. But, listen, Kevin… what can I say for Kevin… we need him and he is important.”

    Guardiola added: “We started really well even before the goal and played with a huge personality.

    “After the first half it was difficult because they have (Wataru) Endo and Mac Allister, so they have extra passers and quality to play whereas before was more direct.

    “In the second half, in that stadium… you don't have time. We gave away the penalty and sooner or later, for 15 or 20 minutes, it feels like a tsunami! Oh my god, it's coming for everybody, they have the ball and everything.

    “But after we had Mateo, especially when he came on, we could make extra passes. They are really strong in their pressing and counter-pressing, in this stadium it's not easy. But never we stopped trying to play.

    “With Mateo and John (Stones) and Rodri, we then had the quality to play and keep the ball.

    “We had our chances, they had their chances. We want to keep the ball but sometimes you can't, but they are the best team I have ever seen in the pressing.”

    Also Read: Klopp-Guardiola bring curtain down on era-defining rivalry: A look at most memorable moments in EPL

