    Klopp-Guardiola bring curtain down on era-defining rivalry: A look at most memorable moments in EPL

    Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp's managerial rivalry reaches its pinnacle as Liverpool and Manchester City play to a 1-1 draw.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 11, 2024, 11:42 AM IST

    Liverpool and Manchester City settle for a 1-1 draw, marking the culmination of the renowned Pep Guardiola versus Jurgen Klopp managerial rivalry in a captivating 'Last Dance' at Anfield. The fixture unfolded with a blend of drama, goals, tackles, and on-field brilliance, showcasing impressive dribbling and tackling. The second half saw Liverpool turn the tide with Alexis MacAllister calmly converting a penalty awarded within the first 90 seconds. City faced additional challenges as goalkeeper Ederson, involved in the foul on Darwin Nunez, sustained an injury and was substituted off for Ortega.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    City's defensive lapses and attempts to run down the clock added to the chaos, leading to visible frustration from Kevin De Bruyne. The discontent escalated when Pep Guardiola's decision to substitute De Bruyne prompted a touchline exchange with the player. Guardiola acknowledged De Bruyne's frustration, emphasising the missed opportunity to maintain possession.

    In a post-match interview, Klopp didn't mince words, taking a jab at referees over an on-field incident between Doku and MacAllister, challenging the justification for the referee's decision. With the teams sharing the spoils, Arsenal claims the top league position on goal difference, adding an extra layer of significance to this memorable managerial face-off.

    Head-to-Head Analysis:

    Klopp leads the head-to-head record against Guardiola, boasting an 8W-8D-7L overall record. However, Guardiola has a slightly better record in Premier League encounters with a 6W-6D-5L tally.

    Trophy Tally in the Klopp vs Pep Era:

    Liverpool secured the Premier League title in 2019-20, while Manchester City clinched it five times, including 2021. In the Champions League, City won in 2022-23, while Liverpool claimed victory in 2018-19. Both managers led their teams to success in the FIFA Club World Cup.

    Overall Head-to-Head Record:

    In their 31 meetings, Klopp secured 12 victories, Guardiola claimed 11 wins, and eight matches ended in draws. Their encounters in Der Klassiker (Bayern vs. Dortmund) saw four wins each in eight meetings, with both managers experiencing success in German finals.

    Last Updated Mar 11, 2024, 11:44 AM IST
