    Ronaldo to pocket additional 175 million pounds for promoting Saudi Arabia's World Cup 2030 bid?

    Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who signed for Al-Nassr last month, is reportedly set to double his 175 million-pound annual salary by promoting Saudi Arabia's bid for FIFA World Cup 2030.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 10, 2023, 6:35 PM IST

    By supporting Saudi Arabia's quest for the FIFA World Cup 2030, legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to increase his 175 million pounds yearly wage, bringing his income to around 1 million pounds per day. 

    The seasoned Portuguese forward left Manchester United last month and signed with Al-Nassr. With the Saudi Pro League team, Ronaldo signed an astounding two-year deal of 175 million pounds per season. And that will only be the start of his Middle Eastern earnings.

    According to the news agency AFP, Ronaldo will receive an additional 175 million pounds for supporting Saudi Arabia's 2030 World Cup bid.

    It is unknown if the additional 175 million pounds will be paid in a single lump sum, but he might receive 350 million pounds in a year or a little under 1 million pounds each week. The former Real Madrid player would support an alternative bid to his own nation's if he were to assist Saudi Arabia in its campaign to host the 2030 World Cup.

    Portugal, alongside Spain and Ukraine, is also gearing up to compete for hosting rights for the FIFA World Cup 2030. While Portugal and Ukraine have yet to host a World Cup, Spain has done so in the past. Egypt, Greece, and Saudi Arabia are the other bidders in this competitive three-continent event.

    Ronaldo's representative denied that he had consented to help promote the 2030 World Cup. After arriving in Saudi Arabia on a private plane, the Portuguese talisman was formally introduced as an Al-Nassr player with partner Georgina and the kids last week.

    According to AFP, Mohammed bin Salman and other top Saudi royals approved Ronaldo's arrival at Al-Nassr. They further state that MBS and his brothers favour Al-Nassr and want to promote their team internationally.

    Despite being suspended, Ronaldo viewed his new team's 2-0 victory over Al-Ta'ee from the stands and dressing room. Since relocating to the Middle East, he has been residing in a highly spacious, lavish "Kingdom Suite". 

    According to the Spanish newspaper Marca, Ronaldo will have access to opulent lodging in Riyadh and a private jet. This weekend's encounter against his new club will be missed once more as the five-time Ballon d'Or winner serves the second game of his suspension.

    Ronaldo is anticipated to play his first game for Al-Nassr on January 22 when they play Ettifaq. But it's possible that he won't even play in their first game since joining his new squad. Instead, he is anticipated to play on a team with Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal players in an exhibition match.

    On January 19, they'll play a friendly against Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain. Last May, Messi, 35, signed a 25 million pounds per year contract to promote Saudi Arabia.

    Last Updated Jan 10, 2023, 6:35 PM IST
