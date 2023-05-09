Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CR7 does it again! 8 times Cristiano Ronaldo lost his temper on or off the field - WATCH

    Cristiano Ronaldo might be one of the most prolific goal-scorers in the world, but he is also infamous for his short-temperament. Here, we look at the eight instances when he became livid.

    football CR7 does it again! 8 times Cristiano Ronaldo lost his temper on or off the field - WATCH-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 9, 2023, 3:29 PM IST

    Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo is known for his prolific goal-scoring skills. However, of late, as he is in the final phase of his career, his goal-scoring moments have become entirely restricted. At the same time, his inability to find the net regularly has often seen him losing his cool. Fans mocking him with chants of his long-time Argentine rival Lionel Messi also forces him to lose his temperament. In the same light, we present eight instances when he became short-tempered.

    Not a selfie-man
    In the most recent incident, after Al-Nassr drew against a relegation-threatened Al-Khaleej at home, an official from the visiting side wanted a selfie with Ronnie. However, the Portuguese got offended and pushed him back, while the official did not pursue or request him further.

    ALSO READ: 'What a fraud' - Fans slam Cristiano Ronaldo for failing to score in Al-Nassr's draw against Al-Khaleej

    He does not spare his team's official
    A couple of weeks back, the Knights of Najd lost in the semis of the King Cup to Al-Wehda. While his team was trailing at half-time, Ronaldo was furious with his club official before walking into the tunnel.

    Indecent gesture
    Ronaldo has been subject to constant taunts from his rival fans, who have tried to get under his skin with Messi chants. After Al-Nassr lost to Al-Hilal, the latter supporters chanted the Argentinian's name as he walked towards the tunnel. Frustrated, although he did not verbally say anything, he was seen holding his genitals in response to the chants, as many were furious with the Portuguese's act. At the same time, a lawyer from the country demanded his deportation.

    ALSO SEE: Cristiano Ronaldo's exotic 'family moments'; Georgina Rodriguez rules with her lavish fashion sense

    Fail and storm into the tunnel
    After the Knights of Najd's draw to Al-Feiha, Ronaldo was again furious for failing to score. And as he walked back, he was visibly enraged and stormed off into the tunnel, presenting an unsportsmanship-like attitude, like he needed to score to maintain his calm.

    Smashing ball into the crowd
    The Portuguese does not like having decisions going against him. During an Al-Nassr fixture against Abha FC, the referee called for half-time just as Ronaldo had broken through the latter's defence. Frustrated by it, he smashed the ball into the crowd, resulting in a yellow card as he continued his verbal barrage at him.

    ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi or Kylian Mpabbe - Who is the world's richest footballer?

    Don't spare water bottles
    After Ronnie suffered his maiden Al-Nassr defeat against title-contender Al-Ittihad, he presented his first frustration with the new side. On his way back towards the tunnel, he kicked a collection of water bottles on the ground.

    Smashing a phone
    During his second stint with English giants Manchester United, after the side lost to Everton at Goodison Park, Ronaldo smashed a fan's phone on his way towards the tunnel. Consequently, he invited sanction from the Football Association (FA). In an apology, he invited the fan to watch him play at Old Trafford, which the supporter turned down.

    ALSO READ: Did a non-league side turn down chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo?

    Don't mess with Ronaldo
    During a UEFA Euro qualifier tie, as Ronaldo prepared to take a penalty kick, Irish defender Dara O'Shea kicked the ball away as the Portuguese placed it in the region. Furious, Ronnie slapped him. Fortunately for him, he escaped a red card.

    Last Updated May 9, 2023, 3:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    wrestling Wrestlers vs WFI Wrestling Federation of India chief: State associations may be allowed to field ideal candidates for Asian Games 2023 trial-ayh

    Wrestlers vs WFI chief: State associations may be allowed to field ideal candidates for Asian Games 2023 trial

    football 'What a fraud' - Fans slam Cristiano Ronaldo for failing to score in Al-Nassr draw against Al-Khaleej-ayh

    'What a fraud' - Fans slam Cristiano Ronaldo for failing to score in Al-Nassr's draw against Al-Khaleej

    football Lionel Messi equated to Nelson Mandela as Argentine bags Laureus Sportsman of the Year 2023 - WATCH snt

    'If Mandela were here...': Laureus Sportsman of Year 2023 Messi equated to South African icon - WATCH

    Asia Cup 2023 set to be moved out of Pakistan by ACC; Sri Lanka likely to be new host-ayh

    Asia Cup 2023 set to be moved out of Pakistan by ACC; Sri Lanka likely to be new host

    IPL 2023, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings: Nitish Rana and Andre Russell part hands KKR triumph over PBKS by 5 runs; Rinku Singh lauded by netizens-ayh

    IPL 2023: Rana and Russell party hands KKR triumph over PBKS by 5 runs; Rinku lauded by netizens

    Recent Stories

    Adipurush trailer OUT: From budget to Saif as villain-Know 8 exciting facts about this Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's film MSW

    Adipurush trailer: From budget to Saif as villain-Know 8 exciting facts about this Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's film

    Former Pakistan PM PTI chief Imran Khan arrested report gcw

    BREAKING: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested, says report

    Kerala youth injured after mobile phone explodes in his trouser pocket anr

    Kerala youth injured after mobile phone explodes in his trouser pocket

    Kia Sonet Aurochs edition launched at Rs 11 85 lakh 5 things to know before buying it gcw

    Kia Sonet Aurochs edition launched at Rs 11.85 lakh; 5 things to know before buying it

    Autistic girl with IQ higher than Albert Einstein earns Masters degree at 11; check details AJR

    Autistic girl with IQ higher than Albert Einstein earns Masters degree at 11; check details

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon