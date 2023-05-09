CR7 does it again! 8 times Cristiano Ronaldo lost his temper on or off the field - WATCH

Cristiano Ronaldo might be one of the most prolific goal-scorers in the world, but he is also infamous for his short-temperament. Here, we look at the eight instances when he became livid.

Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo is known for his prolific goal-scoring skills. However, of late, as he is in the final phase of his career, his goal-scoring moments have become entirely restricted. At the same time, his inability to find the net regularly has often seen him losing his cool. Fans mocking him with chants of his long-time Argentine rival Lionel Messi also forces him to lose his temperament. In the same light, we present eight instances when he became short-tempered.

Not a selfie-man

In the most recent incident, after Al-Nassr drew against a relegation-threatened Al-Khaleej at home, an official from the visiting side wanted a selfie with Ronnie. However, the Portuguese got offended and pushed him back, while the official did not pursue or request him further.

He does not spare his team's official

A couple of weeks back, the Knights of Najd lost in the semis of the King Cup to Al-Wehda. While his team was trailing at half-time, Ronaldo was furious with his club official before walking into the tunnel.

Indecent gesture

Ronaldo has been subject to constant taunts from his rival fans, who have tried to get under his skin with Messi chants. After Al-Nassr lost to Al-Hilal, the latter supporters chanted the Argentinian's name as he walked towards the tunnel. Frustrated, although he did not verbally say anything, he was seen holding his genitals in response to the chants, as many were furious with the Portuguese's act. At the same time, a lawyer from the country demanded his deportation.

Fail and storm into the tunnel

After the Knights of Najd's draw to Al-Feiha, Ronaldo was again furious for failing to score. And as he walked back, he was visibly enraged and stormed off into the tunnel, presenting an unsportsmanship-like attitude, like he needed to score to maintain his calm.

Smashing ball into the crowd

The Portuguese does not like having decisions going against him. During an Al-Nassr fixture against Abha FC, the referee called for half-time just as Ronaldo had broken through the latter's defence. Frustrated by it, he smashed the ball into the crowd, resulting in a yellow card as he continued his verbal barrage at him.

Don't spare water bottles

After Ronnie suffered his maiden Al-Nassr defeat against title-contender Al-Ittihad, he presented his first frustration with the new side. On his way back towards the tunnel, he kicked a collection of water bottles on the ground.

Smashing a phone

During his second stint with English giants Manchester United, after the side lost to Everton at Goodison Park, Ronaldo smashed a fan's phone on his way towards the tunnel. Consequently, he invited sanction from the Football Association (FA). In an apology, he invited the fan to watch him play at Old Trafford, which the supporter turned down.

Don't mess with Ronaldo

During a UEFA Euro qualifier tie, as Ronaldo prepared to take a penalty kick, Irish defender Dara O'Shea kicked the ball away as the Portuguese placed it in the region. Furious, Ronnie slapped him. Fortunately for him, he escaped a red card.