Did a non-league side turn down chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo?

Cristiano Ronaldo has been having an average time with Al-Nassr and is reportedly looking to leave in the summer. Meanwhile, England's non-league side Bromley might have turned down a chance to sign him.

Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo has had his share of controversies this season, starting from his controversial Manchester United exit. While he has since moved on from Europe to Asia, playing for Saudi Arabian giant Al-Nassr, he has struggled to make a significant impact and is contemplating leaving the club after just six months.

In the meantime, England's non-league side Bromley, which plays in the National League, did something significant. The side might have cheekily turned down the chance to sign Ronnie just before the playoffs. Vanarama, the title sponsor of the National League, posted a photoshopped image of the Portuguese in the Lillywhites shirt, captioned, "It's not too late if you want to play in white next season, @Cristiano".

The Ravens bluntly replied, "Nah, you're alright." While Ronaldo might end the season without silverware, a move to National League could have given him a chance to win the playoffs title and earn a promotion medal with Bromley to League Two. Nevertheless, judging by Ronnie's stature, he would not mind not having such recognition and would accept a season without trophies.

In the meantime, reports have indicated that he might return to Europe next season. Some speculations suggest that reigning Spanish and European champion Real Madrid has offered him an ambassadorial role at his former club. However, for that to happen, he will have to retire from professional football as a player, a call that Ronaldo will have to take shortly.