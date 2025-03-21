IPL 2025: No match bans for captains due to slow over-rate offences; ICC rule to be implemented this season

Read Full Article

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, the captains of all 10 teams received a big sigh of relief as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reportedly decided to let go of the match bans for captains due to excessive slow over-rate in the upcoming season of the tournament,

On Thursday, the BCCI held a meeting with the captains of all 10 IPL teams to discuss various topics at the board’s headquarters in Mumbai. The agenda included two bouncers, impact player rule, Super Over, role of 4th umpire, code of conduct, and notification for time out.

Also read: In major move ahead of IPL 2025, BCCI lifts ban on using saliva on ball that was imposed due to Covid-19

One of the most important topics discussed was the over-rate penalty. The discussion took place a day after Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya shared his thoughts on getting a game ban from IPL 2024, stating that he was unaware of it being carried out to the next season. The all-rounder is not sure whether the ban rule will continue next year.

As per the report by Cricbuzz, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided that the captains will no longer face match bans from the upcoming season of the tournament onwards. Instead, the board implemented an ICC-introduced rule of penalizing the captains with the demerit points depending on the severity of the offence. Therefore, the ban will be handed in extreme cases and the points will be carried over for three years.

What’s ICC-introduced demerit points for captains?

As per the ICC rule, there are two levels of offences - A Level 1 and Level 2. In A Level 1, the captain or player will be penalized with 25 to 75 percent match fees with demerit points which will be calculated over the next three years. And, A Level 2 offence if serious will result in four demerit points or 100% match fee.

“A Level 1 offence will lead to deduction of 25 to 75 percent match fees with demerit points which will be calculated for next three years. Level 2 offence if serious will result in four demerit points.” the BCCI source told PTI.

“For every four demerit points accumulated, the match referee can impose a penalty, either in the form of a 100 percent fine or additional demerit points. These demerit points could convert into a match ban in the future but for slow overrate there won't be a match ban," the source added.

Hardik Pandya is the last IPL captain to face ban

After BCCI decided to remove the match ban rule for IPL captains, Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya is set to be the last captain of the tournament to face the match ban due to slow over-rate. Pandya was given a one-match suspension in IPL 2024, which was carried forward to MI's opening match of the IPL 2025 against Chennai Super Kings, after he was guilty of maintaining slow over-rate against Lucknow Super Giants in the final league stage match last year.

Along with Hardik Pandya, former Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant, who will be leading Lucknow Super Giants in the upcoming IPL season, was suspended for a match due to excessive slow over-rate offences. With Hardik being ruled out of the Mumbai Indians’ opener against Chennai Super Kings at the Chepauk Stadium on Sunday, Suryakumar Yadav will be taking up captaincy in his absence.

The star all-rounder will resume his captaincy duties from the second match of the MI’s campaign.

Also read: IPL 2025: Mohammed Siraj opens up on Virat Kohli's role in his career and 'emotional' exit from RCB

Latest Videos