Sushant Singh Rajput to Madhubala: 6 Bollywood actors who died young

Let's take a look at Bollywood celebrities who passed away at a young age, from Sushant Singh to Madhubala, and how they died.

Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 21, 2025, 6:24 PM IST

Bollywood celebrities died at young age : Bollywood is the highest-grossing film industry in India. Although nepotism is high there, talented actors shine from time to time. Some actors and actresses who shone in Bollywood died at a young age. In that way, let's see about Bollywood celebrities who died young from Sushant Singh to Madhubala.

1. Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead hanging in his house in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. His death is still a mystery. He became famous for playing the hero in Dhoni's biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. He was 34 when he died.


2. Tunisha Sharma

Tunisha Sharma committed suicide on December 24, 2022 during the shooting of a television series. She was found hanging in her co-star's room. She was 20 when she died. 

3. Jiah Khan

Jiah Khan was found dead hanging in her house on June 3, 2013. Her death remains an unsolved mystery. She was 25 when she died.

4. Aditya Singh Rajput

Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead in his house in Mumbai on May 22, 2023. He is said to have died of a drug overdose. He was 33 when he died.

5. Divya Bharti

Divya Bharti died on April 5, 1993 after falling from her apartment. Her death remains a mystery to this day. She was 19 when she died.

6. Madhubala

Madhubala, also known as the "Venus of Indian Cinema", had a heart defect at birth, which developed into a long-term health problem and passed away on February 23, 1969 at the age of 36 due to heart-related problems.

