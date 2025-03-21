user
'Justice Varma's Transfer NOT ENOUGH, Probe Needed': Ex-SCBA President Vikas Singh

Heena Sharma  | Published: Mar 21, 2025, 4:00 PM IST

On SC Collegium recommending transfer of Justice Yashwant Varma of Delhi HC to his parent High Court in Allahabad after an adverse report against him, Former President of Supreme Court Bar Association, Vikas Singh says,"It is a very serious matter because people have their trust in the functioning of the judiciary and if this kind of cash is discovered in the residence of a judge and if there is no explanation forthcoming then this has to be taken very seriously. Transferring is not a solution. First, there should be an in-house inquiry. He should be asked to resign and not hold court. It shakes the credibility of the judiciary.

