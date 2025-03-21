IPL 2025: Know price of Virat Kohli's scratch-proof Rolex watch

Sports
King Kohli has reached Kolkata for the first match of the 18th season of IPL. Some of his pictures are going viral from there, including his watch. Check the price and features
When Kohli entered Kolkata wearing the Royal Challengers Bangalore jersey, fans noticed his watch. The watch he was wearing was a Rolex Daytona Le Mans 100th Anniversary edition
The price of Virat Kohli's Rolex Daytona Le Mans 100th Anniversary watch is said to be around ₹2.5 crore. This watch is known for its beauty and design
This watch has an 18-carat yellow gold case and a black ceramic bezel. According to The Indian Horology, the retail value of this watch is ₹47.59 lakh
This watch has Paul Newman-style counters on the dial. Scratch-resistant sapphire crystal is used in the watch. It has triple waterproof protection with a screw-down crown
The dial of this watch is in black and white. It has luminous markers, making it easily visible in all kinds of lights. It also has an 18-carat gold Oyster bracelet
According to reports, Kohli is a fan of the Rolex brand. He owns watches like the Rolex Sky Dweller worth ₹32 lakh, the Rolex Yacht-Master worth ₹22 lakh
