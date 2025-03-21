user
user

Hojlund explains reason behind 'Siu' celebration in front of Ronaldo after Denmark's win over Portugal

Rasmus Hojlund celebrated his winning goal against Portugal with Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Siu' celebration, sparking debate.

Hojlund explains reason behind Siu celebration in front of Ronaldo after Denmarks win over Portugal HRD
Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
Updated: Mar 21, 2025, 5:47 PM IST

Denmark forward Rasmus Hojlund revealed the reason behind celebrating his goal with Cristiano Ronaldo’s famous ‘Siu’ celebration in front of the legend during the team’s National League quarterfinal win against Portugal at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on Thursday, March 20.

Rasmus Hojlund emerged as the hero for Denmark as he netted a crucial goal in the 78th minute to seal a 1-0 win in the first leg of the quarterfinal against Portugal. Throughout the first half of the quarterfinal, Denmark and Portugal put up a good fight as both teams created multiple goal-scoring opportunities but failed to find the back of the net. 

Also read: Can Mbappe replace Ronaldo and Messi? Real Madrid star's response may surprise you

In the second half of the quarterfinal, it seemed like the encounter was heading for a draw until Rasmus Hojlund managed to find the back of the net after a pass from Andreas Skov Olsen to give Denmark a lead before the team sealed the victory against Portugal. As soon as Hojlund netted a crucial goal for Denmark, the 22-year-old forward ran towards the corner flag and did a ‘Siu’ celebration, jumping into the air before landing with his arms stretched out, just like how Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates. 

WATCH: Rasmus Hojlund ‘Siu’ celebration

This was not the first time that a footballer did Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Siu’ celebration on the pitch, as several players have paid tribute to the Portuguese football legend mimicking his iconic celebration over the years. Ronaldo’s Siu celebration has become quite popular, even players from other sports too began to do his iconic celebration to celebrate the win or an achievement. 

The first time Ronaldo came up with an iconic celebration was during his time at Real Madrid in 2013 after scoring a goal against Chelsea in the International Champions Cup at the ard Rock Stadium in Miami. Since then, the ‘Siu’ celebration has become synonymous with Ronaldo. Though it is a unique and trademark celebration of a Portuguese football legend, the people, fans and players across the world began to mimic his iconic celebration. 

Hojlund explains the reason behind ‘siu’ celebration 

Rasmus Hojlund received a massive backlash and criticism for celebrating his goal with ‘Siu’ celebration in front of Cristiano Ronaldo. However, the 22-year-old revealed the reason behind his celebration. 

Speaking ahead of the match, Hojlund stated that because of Cristiano Ronaldo he picked up football and desired to join Manchester United, where the Portuguese football legend became an icon. The Denmark and Manchester United footballer clarified that it was an act of tribute to Ronaldo rather than a disrespectful gesture. 

“Now I'm not going to exaggerate, but Cristiano is everything to me,” Hojlund told Danish outlet DR. 

“I fell in love with football because of Cristiano, I became a Manchester United fan because of Cristiano.

“I started self-training because of Cristiano, I started doing push-ups and sit-ups every day before I went to bed, because of Cristiano, because I wanted to be Cristiano.” he added. 

Rasmus Hojlund’s father wanted him to idolize Cristiano Ronaldo 

In the Summer of 2023, Rasmus Hojlund's dream came true by joining his idol’s club Manchester United for £72million. He revealed how his father and former footballer Anders Hojlund wanted him to idolize Cristiano Ronaldo. He also spoke about the impact Ronaldo had on his development. 

“My father introduced me when I was not so young. He introduced me to Cristiano Ronaldo, and wanted me to idolise him because he has a good mentality,” Hojlund said.

“That's the reason he achieved so much in his career and for me is the best player ever. He had the talent but it's how hard he worked.

“I've seen a few interviews with ex-Manchester United players and they all said he wasn't a complete footballer when he came. He was skillful, but he developed.” he added.

Also read: Real Madrid have found Vinicius Junior's successor? La Liga giant's asking price amid Saudi interest REVEALED

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

NZ vs PAK: Haris Rauf takes Glenn Phillips-like stunning catch to dismiss Finn Allen in 3rd T20I (WATCH) HRD

NZ vs PAK: Haris Rauf takes Glenn Phillips-like stunning catch to dismiss Finn Allen in 3rd T20I (WATCH)

IPL 2025: D Gukesh receives customized CSK jersey from Ravichandran Ashwin at Chepauk (WATCH) HRD

IPL 2025: D Gukesh receives customized CSK jersey from Ravichandran Ashwin at Chepauk (WATCH)

PCB dismisses reports of financial loss from hosting Champions Trophy 2025; Confirms 3000 crore ICC revenue HRD

PCB dismisses reports of financial loss from hosting Champions Trophy 2025; Confirms 3000 crore ICC revenue

IPL 2025: No match bans for captains due to slow over-rate offences; ICC rule to be implemented this season HRD

IPL 2025: No match bans for captains due to slow over-rate offences; ICC rule to be implemented this season

'Snack break before we get to work': Bill Gates enjoys vada pav with Sachin Tendulkar; internet drools (WATCH) shk

'Snack break before we get to work': Bill Gates enjoys vada pav with Sachin Tendulkar; internet drools (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Aurangzeb's grave is India's latest flashpoint- What it tells us about the 17th-century Mughal emperor, his life shk

Aurangzeb’s grave is India’s latest flashpoint- What it tells about the 17th-century Mughal emperor, his life

BC.GAME Kicks off IPL 2025 Global Celebration with Million-Dollar Prize Pool

BC.GAME Kicks off IPL 2025 Global Celebration with Million-Dollar Prize Pool

2025 Indian Premier League: An Overview

2025 Indian Premier League: An Overview

Throwback When Shah Rukh Khan, Sourav Ganguly went through a 'Divorce' over KKR; Here's what happened ATG

Throwback: When Shah Rukh Khan, Sourav Ganguly went through a 'Divorce' over KKR; Here's what happened

Creative Kids Crafts Upcycling Pistachio and Walnut Shells SRI

Pistachio & Walnut Shell Crafts: Kids Excel in Art Projects

Recent Videos

Tejashwi Yadav Seeks Apology from CM Nitish Kumar Over National Anthem Case

Tejashwi Yadav Seeks Apology from CM Nitish Kumar Over National Anthem Case

Video Icon
Yuzvendra Chahal’s Funny WEDDING Video Resurfaces After Divorce – ‘Shaadi Ke Baad Life Hai Risky!’

Yuzvendra Chahal’s Funny WEDDING Video Resurfaces After Divorce – ‘Shaadi Ke Baad Life Hai Risky!’

Video Icon
Justice Yashwant Varma's Transfer: Kapil Sibal Calls for Judicial Transparency

Justice Yashwant Varma's Transfer: Kapil Sibal Calls for Judicial Transparency

Video Icon
99 Arrested in Nagpur: Police Tighten Security Ahead of Friday Prayers | Asianet Newsable

99 Arrested in Nagpur: Police Tighten Security Ahead of Friday Prayers | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'Justice Varma's Transfer NOT ENOUGH, Probe Needed': Ex-SCBA President Vikas Singh

'Justice Varma's Transfer NOT ENOUGH, Probe Needed': Ex-SCBA President Vikas Singh

Video Icon