Yuzvendra Chahal’s Funny WEDDING Video Resurfaces After Divorce – ‘Shaadi Ke Baad Life Hai Risky!’

Heena Sharma  | Published: Mar 21, 2025, 6:00 PM IST

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma, who recently announced their divorce, are back in the spotlight as their old wedding video resurfaces. In the clip, Chahal jokingly says, 'Shaadi ke baad sabki life hai risky, kithe gayi meri whiskey?' The lighthearted moment has gone viral amid their split. The couple, who married in December 2020, first connected over dance lessons, but their journey recently came to an unexpected end.

