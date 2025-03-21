NZ vs PAK: Haris Rauf takes Glenn Phillips-like stunning catch to dismiss Finn Allen in 3rd T20I (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf stunned the crowd with his sensational catch to dismiss New Zealand opener Finn Alenn in the the 3rd T20I of the five-match series against Eden Park in Auckland on Friday, March 21.

The dismissal took place in the first over New Zealand’s batting when Finn Allen clipped it towards the fine short leg off Shaheen Afridi’s full swinging delivery on the fourth ball of the over. The ball seemed to go past Haris Rauf, but the pacer flew to his right with an outstretched hand and the ball stuck. Rauf landed parallelly to the ground and latched on to his body to keep the ball under control. Finn Allen and the crowd left completely stunned by his effort, as the latter reacted with a smile while walking back to the dressing room.

Also read: PCB dismisses reports of financial loss from hosting Champions Trophy 2025; Confirms 3000 crore ICC revenue

Haris Rauf’s stunning catch reminded the fans of New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips’ incredible effort during the Champions Trophy 2025, where he had dismissed a few players with his remarkable athleticism and reflexes on the field. The video of Haris Rauf’s stunning catch went viral on social media.

WATCH: Haris Rauf’s stunning catch to dismiss Finn Allen

After being put to bat first by Pakistan, New Zealand were bundled out for 204 in 19.1 overs, Mark Chapman led the Kiwis’ batting with an incredible knock of 94 off 44 balls at an impressive average of 213.64. Chapman took charge of New Zealand’s innings after a fall of first wicket with his aggressive approach. The second best for New Zealand was 31 by skipper Michael Bracewell . Bracewell’s effort after Chapman’s wicket at 141/5 ensured that New Zealand posted a respectable score on the board.

For Pakistan, Haris Rauf led the bowling attack with figures of 4/29 at an economy rate of 7.2 in four overs. Shaheen Afridi (2/36), Abrar Ahmed (2/43), and Abbas Afridi (2/24) too contributed to Pakistan’s bowling by taking two wickets each.

Pakistan win the third T20I by nine wickets

After two consecutive defeats in the five-match T20I series, Pakistan made a stunning comeback to seal a victory by nine in the third T20I against New Zealand.

With a target of 205, Pakistan chased it down in just 16.1 overs. Aggressive batting was on display by top 3 batters. Hasan Nawaz incredibly led the the Men in Green’s run-chase with an astounding unbeaten innings of 105 off 45 balls, including 10 fours and 7 sixes, at an impressive strike rate of 233.33. He also formed an unbeaten 133-run partnership for the second wicket with skipper Salman Agha, who scored 51 off 31 balls.

Mohammad Harris played a quickfire innings of 41 off 20 balls. Pakistan top 3 batters were maintaining run rate higher than required to chase down the target. Pakistan registered the highest total in the powerplay in their T20I history, 75/1 in six overs.

For New Zealand. Jacob Duffy was the only wicket-taker as he registered figures 1/37 in three overs. Ish Sodhi had the worst economical bower as he conceded 28 runs without taking a wicket at an economy rate of 14.

Also read: Shakib Al Hasan cleared to bowl by ECB after being suspended for illegal bowling action in County Championship

Latest Videos