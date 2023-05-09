'What a fraud' - Fans slam Cristiano Ronaldo for failing to score in Al-Nassr's draw against Al-Khaleej

Al-Nassr settled for a 1-1 draw against Al-Khaleej, falling behind again in the title race. Meanwhile, fans took to social media to slam Cristiano Ronaldo for his failure to score, with some dubbing him a "fraud".

It was another frustrating outing for second-placed Al-Nassr, as it had to settle for a 1-1 draw against a relegation-threatened Al-Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League at home on Monday. As a result of this stalemate, the hosts have fallen behind in the title race to table-topper Al-Ittihad by five points, with four contests to go.

Meanwhile, Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo again failed to get on the scoring sheet and even failed to come up with an assist. Consequently, fans were not pleased with his recent performances. While some praised him for his effort, some were baffled by his gameplay, and some even labelled him a "fraud".

While one user commented, "If you are a Ronaldo fan watching Al Nassr, stop. Your mental health is more important", another user wondered, "Maybe if Al Nassr doesn't win the league, Cristiano Ronaldo will leave the Saudi League, hmm?" A user also took a jibe at the side, noting, "People actually believe Al Nassr would be able to capitalize when Al-Ittihad drops points".

Users continued with more remarks, as one wrote, "Al Nassr can't win this game?? ei na what is Ronaldo turning this team into? what a fraud", whereas another penned, "Al Nassr, did Ronaldo not play. What's this now?" While another user authored, "Ronaldo, too, spoil Al Nassr low key", another composed, "eyyyy Ronaldo then Al Nassr. i hope they do a comeback...my GOAT cannot lose like that".

Later, a video was shared online where Ronaldo was venting his frustration post-draw. While he shook hands with a few Al-Khaleej players and exchanged shirts, an Al-Khaleej official came in for a quick selfie. However, the Portuguese softly pushed him away and walked away, while the official too did not bother requesting him again.