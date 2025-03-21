user
Vivo V50 to OnePlus Nord 4: A look at top 5 Nothing Phone 3a Pro alternatives

The Nothing Phone 3a Pro is a compelling device, but several alternatives offer similar or better features for the price. This article explores five phones, including OnePlus Nord 4 and Vivo V50, that rival the Nothing Phone 3a Pro.

Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 21, 2025

Two new phones have been released by Nothing, a company that has been making headlines with its creatively designed gadgets: the Nothing Phone 3a, which costs Rs 24,999 and above, and the Nothing Phone 3a Pro, which costs Rs 29,999.

Although they have a similar appearance and have the LEDs on a transparent back that are characteristic of Nothing Phones, the Phone 3a Pro has been receiving more attention lately. A 6.77-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a resolution of 2932 x 1080, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 CPU, RAM, and storage choices up to 12 GB or 256 GB, as well as a sizable 5000 mAh battery that supports 50W charging, are among its outstanding specifications for the price.

So if you are considering picking up the Nothing Phone 3a Pro, we would suggest taking a look at these five phones first, as they can give it a run for its money: 

oneplus nord 4

1. OnePlus Nord 4

After some time on the market, the OnePlus Nord 4 has become one of the greatest phones available for about Rs 30,000. Its metallic back, which is uncommon these days, is one of its USPs and a head-turner. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 processor comes next.

With its 50-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultrawide, and 16-megapixel selfie, its camera performance doesn't seem to match that of the Phone 3a Pro. However, it comes come with a bigger 5500 mAh battery that supports 100W charging and a charger.

Vivo V50

2. Vivo V50

The phone sports a dazzling 6.77-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and an incredibly thin and svelte (7.6 mm) design. Its red and blue hues are especially eye-catching.

However, its true stars are the segment-topping 50 megapixel selfie camera with autofocus and the two 50 megapixel cameras on the back (one primary, one ultrawide), which were all created in partnership with the renowned camera manufacturer Zeiss and produce some amazing images.

Along with a substantially larger 6,000 mAh battery, the phone also includes a charger in the package and supports an amazing 90W rapid charging.

3. Poco X7 Pro

With its nearly flagship-level Dimensity 8400 Ultra processor, fast RAM and storage (which the Phone 3a Pro does not have), a stunning 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2712 x 1220 and a refresh rate of 120 Hz, and stereo speakers, the Poco X7 Pro is a gaming and multimedia beast.

The phone has a large 6550 mAh battery that supports 90W charging, along with a charger in the package, but its cameras—a 50 megapixel primary with OIS and an 8 megapixel ultrawide with a 20 megapixel selfie camera—are not on par with those of the Phone 3a Pro.

4. Redmi Note 14 Pro+

The Note features a little smaller but better resolution 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a huge 6200 mAh battery that supports 90W charging, and a charger included in the box. It shares the same SoC as the Phone 3a Pro.

Although the 8-megapixel ultrawide and 20-megapixel selfie cameras are a tad lackluster, you also get a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS and a 50-megapixel telephoto with 2.5x optical zoom.

5. Samsung Galaxy A36

Its sleek, thin design is complemented with a fantastic 50 megapixel primary sensor with OIS, a 12 megapixel camera for selfies, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, a 5 megapixel macro, and a dazzling 6.7-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

Although there is no charger included in the package, the phone has a 5000 mAh battery that can be charged at 45W. Galaxy AI, a key component of One UI 7 on top of Android 15 with guaranteed six years of upgrades, is the phone's strongest feature.

