PCB dismisses reports of financial loss from hosting Champions Trophy 2025; Confirms 3000 crore ICC revenue

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had dismissed the reports and speculations of incurring financial losses from hosting the Champions Trophy 2025. Pakistan hosted an ICC tournament for the first time since 1996, where they co-hosted the 1996 ODI World Cup alongside Sri Lanka and India.

However, the tournament took place in a hybrid model as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was adamant in its refusal to send Team India to Pakistan due to security concerns and political tensions between two nations.Thus, Men in Blue played all their fixtures, including semifinal and final, in Dubai as part of a hybrid. Team India led by Rohit Sharma clinched their second Champions Trophy triumph by defeating New Zealand in the final at the Dubai International Stadium on March 9.

With Pakistan not hosting any of India matches, including the high-stakes between two arch-rivals and lack of crowd for certain matches, it was reported that the Pakistan Cricket Board incurred significant financial losses from hosting the Champions Trophy 2025. Since three matches were washed out due to rain in Lahore and Rawalpindi, Pakistan reportedly had a dip in ticket revenue and overall earnings from the marquee event. As per the reports, PCB spent INR 869 crore in hosting the tournament, and suffered a loss of INR 700 crore.

PCB to receive PKR 3000 crore from ICC after audit

PCB spokesperson Amir Mir and chief financial officer Javed Murtaza held a press conference at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Thursday. Mir stated that all the expenses were covered by ICC and the board is expected to receive PKR 3000 crore from the world governing body. He further added that the board paid PKR 400 crore in taxes.

“All expenses for the tournament were covered by the ICC. The PCB generated revenue through gate money and ticket sales. Additionally, after the audit, we expect to receive another Rs 3 billion from the ICC.” Mir said.

“With this financial strength, PCB now ranks among the top three richest cricket boards in the world. The board has also paid Rs 40 million in taxes." he added.

PCB received INR 12,000 crore for Phase 1 of the project

According to Javed Murtaza, who is a chief advisor to PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, the board had received PKR 12,000 crore from the ICC and PKR 10,200 crore had already been spent on stadium renovations. The remaining will be used for Stadium construction.

"The remaining funds will be used to further improve these and other stadiums, including those in Karachi, Faisalabad, and Rawalpindi,"

Meanwhile, despite being the host of the Champions Trophy 2025, Pakistan were among the first teams to be knocked out of the tournament. After two successive losses in the group stage against New Zealand and India, the Men in Green led by Mohammad Rizwan were on the verge of an early exit. Their fate was sealed after New Zealand was confirmed as the second team after India from Group A to qualify for the semifinal after the Kiwis defeated Bangladesh.

Pakistan were hoping to end their disappointing campaign on a good note in their final group stage against Bangladesh. However, the rain played spoilsport in Lahore and thus, Men in Green finished at the bottom of Group A without a win.

