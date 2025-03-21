Justice Yashwant Varma's Transfer: Kapil Sibal Calls for Judicial Transparency

On the Supreme Court Collegium recommending transfer of Justice Yashwant Varma of the Delhi High Court to his parent High Court in Allahabad after an adverse report against him, Senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal says, 'The issue of corruption within the judiciary is a very serious issue. This is not something that has been articulated by senior councils and lawyers in the country for the first time. It has been going on for years. It is time for the Supreme Court to start looking at issues of how the appointment process takes place. The appointment process should be more transparent and carefully done...Corruption is a very serious issue and despite what PM Modi has said the corruption has increased.'