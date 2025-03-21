user
user

Justice Yashwant Varma's Transfer: Kapil Sibal Calls for Judicial Transparency

Heena Sharma  | Published: Mar 21, 2025, 5:00 PM IST

On the Supreme Court Collegium recommending transfer of Justice Yashwant Varma of the Delhi High Court to his parent High Court in Allahabad after an adverse report against him, Senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal says, 'The issue of corruption within the judiciary is a very serious issue. This is not something that has been articulated by senior councils and lawyers in the country for the first time. It has been going on for years. It is time for the Supreme Court to start looking at issues of how the appointment process takes place. The appointment process should be more transparent and carefully done...Corruption is a very serious issue and despite what PM Modi has said the corruption has increased.'

Recent Videos

Tejashwi Yadav Seeks Apology from CM Nitish Kumar Over National Anthem Case

Tejashwi Yadav Seeks Apology from CM Nitish Kumar Over National Anthem Case

Yuzvendra Chahal’s Funny WEDDING Video Resurfaces After Divorce – ‘Shaadi Ke Baad Life Hai Risky!’

Yuzvendra Chahal’s Funny WEDDING Video Resurfaces After Divorce – ‘Shaadi Ke Baad Life Hai Risky!’

99 Arrested in Nagpur: Police Tighten Security Ahead of Friday Prayers | Asianet Newsable

99 Arrested in Nagpur: Police Tighten Security Ahead of Friday Prayers | Asianet Newsable

'Justice Varma's Transfer NOT ENOUGH, Probe Needed': Ex-SCBA President Vikas Singh

'Justice Varma's Transfer NOT ENOUGH, Probe Needed': Ex-SCBA President Vikas Singh

Farmers Stage ‘Rail Roko’ Protest in Tiruchirappalli Over Punjab Crackdown | Asianet Newsable

Farmers Stage ‘Rail Roko’ Protest in Tiruchirappalli Over Punjab Crackdown | Asianet Newsable

Video Top Stories

Yuzvendra Chahal’s Funny WEDDING Video Resurfaces After Divorce – ‘Shaadi Ke Baad Life Hai Risky!’
Entertainment

Yuzvendra Chahal’s Funny WEDDING Video Resurfaces After Divorce – ‘Shaadi Ke Baad Life Hai Risky!’

John Abraham Reveals Hrithik Roshan Was His CLASSMATE! Fans Shocked by School Connection
Entertainment

John Abraham Reveals Hrithik Roshan Was His CLASSMATE! Fans Shocked by School Connection

Aamir Khan's Sister APPROVES of His Girlfriend Gauri Spratt! Family is Very Happy
Entertainment

Aamir Khan's Sister APPROVES of His Girlfriend Gauri Spratt! Family is Very Happy

Veera Dheera Sooran Trailer OUT: Chiyaan Vikram's Action-Packed Comeback!
Entertainment

Veera Dheera Sooran Trailer OUT: Chiyaan Vikram's Action-Packed Comeback!

L2: Empuraan Smashes US Pre-Sales, Outshines Sikandar!
Entertainment

L2: Empuraan Smashes US Pre-Sales, Outshines Sikandar!

Rani Mukherjee Birthday Special: 10 ICONIC SONGS That Define Her Bollywood Legacy!
Entertainment

Rani Mukherjee Birthday Special: 10 ICONIC SONGS That Define Her Bollywood Legacy!

Priyanka Chopra’s Inspiring Story of a Guava Seller – A Lesson in Integrity!
Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra’s Inspiring Story of a Guava Seller – A Lesson in Integrity!

Must See

Tejashwi Yadav Seeks Apology from CM Nitish Kumar Over National Anthem Case
India News

Tejashwi Yadav Seeks Apology from CM Nitish Kumar Over National Anthem Case

Yuzvendra Chahal’s Funny WEDDING Video Resurfaces After Divorce – ‘Shaadi Ke Baad Life Hai Risky!’
Entertainment

Yuzvendra Chahal’s Funny WEDDING Video Resurfaces After Divorce – ‘Shaadi Ke Baad Life Hai Risky!’

Justice Yashwant Varma's Transfer: Kapil Sibal Calls for Judicial Transparency
India News

Justice Yashwant Varma's Transfer: Kapil Sibal Calls for Judicial Transparency