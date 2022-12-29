Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cody Gakpo completes Liverpool move from PSV; reveals how Virgil van Dijk influenced him to join The Reds

    Cody Gakpo is officially a Liverpool player, having joined the club from PSV. While he completed the move on Wednesday, he has opened up about his transfer and how his Dutch teammate Virgil van Djik influenced it.

    football Cody Gakpo completes Liverpool move from PSV; reveals how Virgil van Dijk influenced him to join The Reds-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Dec 29, 2022, 2:42 PM IST

    Dutch winger Cody Gakpo has eventually completed his highly talked-about move from Eredivisie giants PSV to English giants Liverpool, having successfully completed his medical on Wednesday night. He has reportedly signed a five-year contract with the club to keep him until 2025, while the move is worth £37 million. His transfer comes following his impactful outing with the Netherlands in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. While he was initially a heavy favourite to join The Reds' fierce rival Manchester United, having been linked since the summer, the move comes as a significant boost for Liverpool and a substantial setback for the Red Devils.

    United can practically now never sign the winger, both direct or indirect, given the rivalry between both clubs. Notably, Gakpo has expressed his desire to work with the Red Devils' head coach Erik ten Hag and was open to moving to Old Trafford. Then, what made him change his mind?

    ALSO READ: LIGUE 1 2022-23 - MBAPPE RESCUES PSG DESPITE NEYMAR'S RED CARD AGAINST STRASBOURG, SUPPORTERS RUE LACK OF MESSI

    The answer is Gakpo's national teammate and now a fellow Liverpool defender Virgil van Djik, as the former told The Reds, "At the moment I was calling [in] with the coach, he came into the office and saw me. We chatted a little bit. We spoke extensively over the phone [in] the last few days."

    "What he told me was that this is the right move for me to make and to develop and become a better player, that the club is massive, but also like a real family. I think that's also very important for me because I'm a family guy. He said only good things. I'm happy he's here to help me with some stuff. I'm grateful to be here," added van Djik.

    ALSO READ: Thomas Tuchel to Jose Mourinho - Ranking the favourites to replace Tite as Brazil head coach

    In the meantime, Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp added, "It is excellent news for us that we have been able to do it. The work that has gone into this has been awe-inspiring, and in the end, we have managed to sign a player we have known about for quite some time and who we believe will have a bright future with us."

    "There is a lot to like about Cody. He is still only 23 years old, but he already has a lot of experience. We know he is a smart footballer and a smart person, so we are excited to be able to work with him," concluded Klopp. The Dutchman would only be eligible to play for The Reds from next month since his transfer can only be registered once the January transfer window officially opens on New Year's day.

    Last Updated Dec 29, 2022, 2:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Ligue 1 2022-23: Kylian Mbappe rescues PSG Paris Saint-Germain despite Neymar red card against Strasbourg, supporters rue lack of Lionel Messi-ayh

    Ligue 1 2022-23: Mbappe rescues PSG despite Neymar's red card against Strasbourg; supporters rue lack of Messi

    football indian super league 2022-23, ATKMB vs FCG: ATK Mohun Bagan ends FC Goa three-match unbeaten run to rise to third-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan ends FC Goa's three-match unbeaten run to rise to third

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23: Told Jaydev Unadkat that he could lift this trophy because of his Ranji Trophy success - Ravichandran Ashwin-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23: 'Told Unadkat that he could lift this trophy because of his Ranji success' - Ashwin

    Pakistan Cricket Board PCB may sue Ramiz Raja for his outburst-ayh

    Pakistan Cricket Board may sue Ramiz Raja for his outburst

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23: Mohammed Siraj baggage misplaced during return from Dhaka; fans slam airline-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23: Mohammed Siraj's baggage misplaced during return from Dhaka; fans slam airline

    Recent Stories

    Minutes before Tunisha's death, the 'Ali Baba' cast was discussing lunch order vma

    Minutes before Tunisha's death, the 'Ali Baba' cast was discussing lunch order

    CBI court sends Chanda, Deepak Kochhar and Venugopal Dhoot to judicial custody till January 10 AJR

    CBI court sends Chanda, Deepak Kochhar and Venugopal Dhoot to judicial custody till January 10

    Riya Kumari murder case: Police arrest Jharkhand actor's husband in highway robbery bid - adt

    Riya Kumari murder case: Police arrest Jharkhand actor's husband in highway robbery bid

    football Ligue 1 2022-23: Kylian Mbappe rescues PSG Paris Saint-Germain despite Neymar red card against Strasbourg, supporters rue lack of Lionel Messi-ayh

    Ligue 1 2022-23: Mbappe rescues PSG despite Neymar's red card against Strasbourg; supporters rue lack of Messi

    Sushant Singh Singh's heartbroken video before his death grabs attention; blame it on Rhea for his condition RBA

    Sushant Singh Singh's heartbroken video before his death grabs attention; blame it on Rhea for his condition

    Recent Videos

    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset

    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Indians fight onboard Bangkok to Kolkata flight

    Viral Video: Indians fight onboard Bangkok-Kolkata flight

    Video Icon
    T shirt hi chal rahi hai Rahul Gandhi leaves media in splits on winter morning at Congress HQ

    'T-shirt hi chal rahi hai...' Rahul Gandhi leaves media in splits on winter morning at Congress HQ

    Video Icon
    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture

    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    Video Icon