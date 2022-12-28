Thomas Tuchel to Jose Mourinho - Ranking the favourites to replace Tite as Brazil head coach

Brazil failed to perform at the 2022 Qatar World Cup. As Tite stepped down as the national boss following its quarterfinal ouster, several candidates have been linked as his replacement, as we rank them here.

Record five-time former world champion Brazil continues to struggle at the world stage, as it has been on a FIFA World Cup drought for a couple of decades since its last title win in 2002. In the recently-concluded Qatar World Cup a couple of weeks back, the Seleção Canarinho was ousted by eventual third-placed side Croatia in the quarterfinal. Meanwhile, Brazilian head coach Tite stepped down from the rile, deciding against extending his contract, as he had a successful stint with the side since 2017. At the same time, many other managers have been linked to the now-vacant role as we rank the ideal replacements for Tite.

5. Jorge Sampaoli

The Argentine is the reigning boss of Spanish giants Sevilla and has been linked to the role. While it is surprising that a coach from its rival nation would take up the position, which is unlikely to go down well with the Brazilian fan base, he has tons of international football managerial experience. However, it must be noted that currently, he is struggling with the Sevillistas.

4. Jose Mourinho

The Portuguese has emerged as another surprising candidate, given that he has no experience managing an international side. However, given his plethora of managerial experience, it would be an asset to have him. But, it must also be noted that he is well past his prime and is not one of the most-sought coaches in the world, which might make the Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) sceptic about having him.

3. Thomas Tuchel

He should have been managing Chelsea now, but only Todd Boehly knows why he let go of him. Nonetheless, the German is a one-of-a-kind manager in today's modern-day football, whose coaching abilities are sure to transform any side into a powerhouse. Although he has no international experience, given a manager of his calibre, Brazil would surely be licking their lips at the taste of success.

2. Fernando Diniz

He may not be a successful coach. However, his tactics, especially his excitingly offensive gameplay style, would suit Brazil, as the side has always played attacking football, which has been its USP. He is famous for implementing top tactics and a beautiful game, while some even hail him as the Brazilian Guardiola.

1. Abel Ferreira

He has been the outright frontrunner since Tite departed. While he failed to garner success in his home nation of Portugal, he has attracted a high amount of success in Brazil, with two Copa Libertadores titles, a Brazilian Serie A triumph and other conquests since arriving in the Latin American country in 2020. Moreover, he employs similar tactics to French boss Didier Deschamps and can surely get the best out of the Seleção Canarinho.