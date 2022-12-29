Ligue 1 2022-23: Mbappe rescues PSG despite Neymar's red card against Strasbourg; supporters rue lack of Messi

French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) was involved in a tricky contest against relegation-threatened Strasbourg at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on Wednesday night. While Marquinhos put the hosts in front in the 14th minute through his header, thanks to a brilliant assist from Brazilian striker Neymar, it was followed by the equaliser in the 51st off Brazilian defender Marquinhos' own goal. Neymar was warned in the 61st for inadvertently hitting Adrien Thomasson in the face. However, the next minute, while receiving a through ball from French striker Kylian Mbappe, he went down inside the box, claiming a penalty off Alexander Djiku's challenge.

Instead, the referee already had a good view of it and accused Neymar of diving, instantly showing him the second yellow, leading to his send-off. The Parisians were immediately under pressure after being down to ten men but did not restrict themselves from their attacking approach. However, at the stoppage time, Mbappe was brought down inside the box by Gerzino Nyamsi.

While Mbappe's shot had ricochetted off goalkeeper Matz Sels, as Marquinhos tapped in the rebound, the referee proceeded with the spot-kick. Nonetheless, Mbappe continued his glorious run with penalties, comfortably putting it in to hand PSG a dramatic late win as it persisted to dominate at the tabletop. In the meantime, some supporters also rued the lack of Argentine superstar striker Lionel Messi in the game.

Following the victory, Mbappe mentioned, "I will never stomach it [France's FIFA World Cup 2022 upset in Qatar]. My club is not responsible for this failure with the national team. I try to come back with positive energy. I tried to boost my team, and [we hope to] continue our season undefeated. It was a World Cup – the club has nothing to do with it."