Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    AFC Asia Cup: India gears up for clash against Uzbekistan in after impressive showing against Australia

    Following a gritty performance against Australia, India sets its sights on Uzbekistan in the Asian Cup's second group match. With defensive strength showcased in the previous game, Sunil Chhetri's men aim for a proactive strategy, countering Uzbekistan's challenge.

    Football AFC Asia Cup: India gears up for clash against Uzbekistan in after impressive showing against Australia osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 17, 2024, 6:49 PM IST

    After a resilient display against the formidable Australia, India is poised for a challenging encounter against Uzbekistan in their second Asian Cup group match in Al Rayyan on Thursday. The aim is to demonstrate a stronger presence than in the opening game, where India succumbed to title-contenders Australia with a 0-2 defeat on January 14. Despite facing a relentless Australian attack, Sunil Chhetri's men managed to hold their ground for 50 minutes, showcasing commendable defensive compactness. As they face Uzbekistan, who settled for a 0-0 draw against Syria in their initial match, India looks to build on their defensive strengths while seeking opportunities for counter-attacks.

    Sunil Chhetri, emphasising that Uzbekistan is a formidable but less menacing opponent compared to Australia, acknowledges the upcoming challenge. The Indian team, buoyed by their fighting spirit against Australia, is expected to adopt a proactive strategy, avoiding deep defensive postures. The focus will be on playing their own game, pressing for counter-attacks, and creating scoring opportunities, a facet that was scarce against the Australians.

    Sandesh Jhingan, a stalwart in the Indian defense, remains a pivotal figure, showcasing resilience in the face of physical challenges against Australia. Uzbekistan, ranked ninth among Asian countries in FIFA rankings, brings a credible record, having defeated teams like China, Oman, and Bolivia while drawing with Iran and Mexico in the past year. The match against Syria saw Uzbekistan dominating possession but struggling to convert chances into goals.

    As India faces Uzbekistan, the historical record favours the Central Asian side, with the Blue Tigers securing only one victory in their eight encounters. Uzbekistan holds five victories, and two matches concluded in draws. The last meeting in 2001 resulted in a 2-1 win for Uzbekistan. The 'White Wolves' have not faced defeat against India in their six previous encounters.

    Uzbekistan, making their eighth appearance in the AFC Asian Cup, has consistently reached the knockout rounds in the past five editions. While a win against Uzbekistan might be ambitious, securing a point, similar to Syria, could prove valuable for India in terms of knockout qualification aspirations.

    Also Read: Kylian Mbappe's transfer news: PSG present 'irresistible offer' to French star amid Real Madrid speculation

    Last Updated Jan 17, 2024, 6:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tennis Australian Open 2024: Stefanos Tsitsipas' resilience shines in comeback victory over Jordan Thompson osf

    Australian Open 2024: Stefanos Tsitsipas' resilience shines in comeback victory over Jordan Thompson

    Football Kylian Mbappe's transfer news: PSG present 'irresistible offer' to French star amid Real Madrid speculation osf

    Kylian Mbappe's transfer news: PSG present 'irresistible offer' to French star amid Real Madrid speculation

    cricket Fan who hugged Virat Kohli during India vs Afghanistan T20I in Indore gets hero's welcome (WATCH) osf

    Fan who hugged Virat Kohli during India vs Afghanistan T20I in Indore gets hero's welcome (WATCH)

    Tennis Sania Mirza's cryptic post on marriage challenges refuels divorce speculations with Shoaib Malik osf

    Sania Mirza's cryptic post on marriage challenges refuels divorce speculations with Shoaib Malik

    cricket AUS vs WI, 1st Test: From security guard to Smith's wicket on 1st ball - Debutant Shamar Joseph stuns fans osf

    AUS vs WI, 1st Test: From security guard to Smith's wicket on 1st ball - Debutant Shamar Joseph stuns fans

    Recent Stories

    US and China plan advance space missions, race to occupy orbital parking spots heats up avv

    US and China plan advance space missions, race to occupy orbital parking spots heats up

    Ram Mandir: 7 quotes of Lord Ram on Wisdom and Dharma ATG

    Ram Mandir: 7 quotes of Lord Ram on Wisdom and Dharma

    Pakistan recalls its envoy in Iran, warns Tehran of 'right to respond'

    Pakistan recalls its envoy in Iran, warns Tehran of 'right to respond'

    Football Happy Birthday Aitana Bonmati: Top 10 moments of the Spanish star osf

    Happy Birthday Aitana Bonmati: Top 10 moments of the Spanish star

    7 tallest waterfalls of Europe ATG

    7 tallest waterfalls of Europe

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months

    Video Icon
    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Prayers continue at Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Prayers continue at Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon