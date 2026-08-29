South African cricketer Faf du Plessis expressed heartbreak over the 'devastating' floods in Nepal. Rescue teams have evacuated over 2,200 people, but the death toll has climbed to 626, with over 2,400 still missing in the Bhotekoshi disaster.

South African cricketer Faf du Plessis extends his thoughts and prayers to people in Nepal amid massive floods, saying that the calamity is "devastating". He also spoke about having experienced the "kindness and beauty" of the country during the Nepal Premier League (NPL).

As of 8 am on Saturday, the Nepal Army and rescue teams had evacuated 2,265 people, including 163 foreign nationals, by Army helicopters. Another 200 people were rescued through ground operations, while 1,706 injured people received medical treatment at the Emergency Treatment Centre.

Posting on X, Du Plessis said, "I was lucky enough to visit Nepal last year and experience firsthand the kindness of its people and the incredible beauty of the country. It's devastating to see what has happened. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected, and with the families and communities facing such heartbreaking loss." I was lucky enough to visit Nepal last year and experience firsthand the kindness of its people and the incredible beauty of the country. It’s devastating to see what has happened. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected, and with the families and communities facing… — Faf Du Plessis (@faf1307) August 29, 2026

Death Toll Rises Amid Massive Rescue Operations

The Nepal Army has deployed around 6,700 personnel for rescue and relief operations. According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), the death toll in the Bhotekoshi flood disaster has risen to 626, while 2,426 people remain missing.

Breakdown of Casualties

Chitwan recorded the highest number of recovered bodies at 233, including human remains, followed by Nawalparasi East with 158, Nuwakot with 51, Gorkha with 48, Nawalparasi West with 47, Dhading with 45, Tanahun with 31 and Rasuwa with 13. Among those reported missing are 27 Nepal Police personnel, 45 Nepal Army personnel, 13 Armed Police Force personnel, 15 Customs Office personnel and four Immigration Office personnel.

India Extends Support

India has extended relief and rescue support to Nepal, with the third flight carrying assistance reaching Kathmandu on Friday. Relief supplies were handed over to Nepal's minister Mahabir Pun. India has also sent an 11-member medical and tunnel rescue team to assist in the relief operations. (ANI)