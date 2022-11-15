Haaland receives bold 28-day loan bid from 7th-tier Ashton United; here's what City fans want him to do

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    FIFA World Cup 2022: Erling Haaland will not travel to Qatar, as Norway has failed to qualify for the event. Meanwhile, he has received a 28-day loan offer from seventh-tier Ashton United, while here's what Manchester City fans want him to do.

    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Nov 15, 2022, 1:17 PM IST

    The top-level football players are on a month-long international break, with the FIFA World Cup 2022 starting in Qatar on Sunday. However, not all top players would travel to the Gulf due to their national sides failing to qualify for the prestigious event. One of the top players to miss out on Qatar happens to be Norwegian sensation, Erling Haaland. While he would be wondering what to do during a month-long break, he has received an unexpected 28-day loan offer from seventh-tier English club Ashton United, which plays in the Northern Premier League Premier Division. Meanwhile, his present club Manchester City is somewhat shocked at the proposal, and fans are also wondering what the Norway international should do.

    Talking to Ashton's website, the current club's strength and conditioning coach Michael Clegg said, "It just makes sense. City isn't playing, and we want to help by keeping Erling fit. It makes more sense than him playing golf for six weeks. We think he will be a great fit for us and would fit our squad dynamic well."

    ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo bombshell interview - 'Glazers don't care about Manchester United'

    Haaland joined City this summer from German giants Borussia Dortmund and scored 23 goals for his current club across tournaments. The Cityzens head coach Pep Guardiola had suggested that the Norwegian would be allowed some time off before returning to training next month. While Ashton is situated just six miles away from City's home ground Etihad Stadium, the former is awaiting a response from the latter.

    "The club are yet to receive any response from Manchester City," Ashton affirmed on its website. The Cityzens play their next competitive game on December 23 in the EFL Cup against fellow giants Liverpool at home, followed by its English Premier League (EPL) away tie to 15th-placed Leeds United on December 29.

    Last Updated Nov 15, 2022, 1:19 PM IST
