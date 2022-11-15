Cristiano Ronaldo bombshell interview: 'Glazers don't care about Manchester United'

Cristiano Ronaldo's bombshell interview with Piers Morgan took the football world by storm on Monday. Meanwhile, he has further alleged that the Glazers don't care about Manchester United.

In a bombshell interview, Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo took the football world by storm. Bits and pieces of the interview were shared on social media, where Ronaldo spoke his heart out and revealed quite some controversial elements of stuff, with the full interview set to be aired on Wednesday. Meanwhile, additional quotes from his interview were shared, where Ronnie tells Morgan about the present club owners, the Glazers. The Portuguese striker feels that the American owners are not interested in the club's performance on the field and don't care about the club or the fans, while he thinks that everyone deserves to know the truth about them.

"The club owners, the Glazers, don't care about the club. The sports, they don't care. I've never spoken to them. They give all the power to the sporting director. The fans are always right. They should know the truth. The players, we want the best for the club," Ronaldo told Piers Morgan Uncensored.

ALSO READ: Revealed - How Piers Morgan landed explosive interview with Cristiano Ronaldo

"I want the best for the club. It is why I came back to Manchester United. It is why I love the club. But, you have some things inside the club which don't help you reach the top level, like [Manchester] City, Liverpool, even now Arsenal, for example, which is problematic. It's hard. It will be hard for United to be at the top of the game in the next two or three years," added Ronaldo, reports FotMob.

Also, Ronaldo accused some senior club officials of not believing in his daughter's health issue when he missed out on the club's pre-season tour. "I spoke with the director, and the president of Man Utd and they kind of didn't believe that something was going wrong, which made me feel bad," he revealed.

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo's interview with Piers Morgan - Date, time of release, where to watch in India & more

"They believe me but in the same way [shakes head]… I will never change my family's health for a football. Now, or ten years behind or forward. And it is something that hurt me because they doubted my word that I was struggling, especially Bella and Geo [Georgina Rodriguez, his girlfriend]," continued Ronaldo.

"We had one week in the hospital because Bella had a big problem, and I didn't go to the pre-season. I didn't want to leave my family to do the pre-season because I didn't think it was fair to leave my family for a pre-season. It is why I didn't go," Ronaldo further disclosed.

ALSO READ: Ronaldo's explosive interview - How Man United icon's admission of feeling 'betrayed' has split world football

Taking a dig at former United teammates Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville, Ronaldo blasted, "They are not my friends. I don't know if they have a job on television where they must criticise me for becoming more famous. I don't understand. I think they take advantage of that because they're not stupid."

"I have to carry on with my life with criticism or praise, but it's hard when you see people in the dressing room criticising you that way. I will not lose sleep because they criticise me, but listening to that is not good. It's a little bit disappointing," concluded Ronaldo.

ALSO READ: Has Ronaldo congratulated Benzema on Ballon d'Or 2022 win? Real Madrid icon gives shocking response

Later, Ronaldo took to his social media handles to assert that he was utterly focused ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, starting Sunday. "Total and absolute focus on national teamwork. United group, towards one objective: realise the dream of all Portuguese people!" he wrote.