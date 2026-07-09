Team India is trailing 2-0 in the T20 series against England and must win the fourth match to stay alive. To get this crucial win, former cricketer Parthiv Patel has suggested a big change. He believes right-handed batsman Sanju Samson should replace Shivam Dube to fix the team's batting balance.

Bengaluru: The first three matches of the five-match T20 series between India and England are done, and the hosts are comfortably leading 2-0. For Shreyas Iyer's Team India, the dream of levelling the series is on the line. They are under immense pressure to win today's match. Amidst all this, former Indian cricketer Parthiv Patel has suggested one crucial change to the playing eleven to help India win the fourth T20.

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In the third T20 at Nottingham, Team India was chasing a tough target of 202 runs but collapsed for just 76, suffering a humiliating defeat. To avoid a repeat and win the fourth match, the former wicketkeeper-batsman has advised the team management to bring in a senior, experienced batsman.

Parthiv Patel wants Sanju for a left-right combination

Team India lost the third T20 by a massive 125 runs. The Indian top-order, packed with left-handed batsmen, really struggled against England's fiery pacers. Speaking on a JioHotstar show, Parthiv Patel pointed out that having too many left-handers in the top order has thrown the team's balance off. He said this batting lineup allows England's bowlers to stick to one plan and trouble India. According to Parthiv, having Sanju Samson in the team would make things difficult for the opposition.

"In my opinion, Sanju Samson must be in the playing eleven. I have been saying since the first match that you can't have six left-handers in the top 7," Parthiv Patel stated.

Drop Shivam Dube for Sanju Samson

Parthiv explained his thinking further. "If I were in the dressing room and had to pick the team, my focus would be on Tilak Varma because he is the vice-captain. So, to bring in Sanju Samson, I would take the decision to drop Shivam Dube. We might lose a sixth bowling option, but I would let the five main bowlers complete their quotas," he said.

He also suggested that if Sanju Samson comes into the team, he should bat in the middle order instead of opening. He believes the team will be stronger if Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma open, followed by Sanju Samson at number three, Ishan Kishan at four, and captain Shreyas Iyer at five.

Parthiv Patel's ideal Indian team for the fourth T20 in Bristol:

Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Tilak Varma, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy.