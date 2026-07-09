Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have three daughters together. Alana Martina was born on November 12, 2017, while Bella Esmeralda was born in April 2022. In 2022, Georgina gave birth to twins. However, their son Angel sadly passed away during childbirth, while their daughter Bella Esmeralda remained healthy. Georgina not only cares for her own daughters but also for Ronaldo's other children. Together, they are raising their large family.

Most Searched Questions

1. Are Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez married?

No, according to public information, they got engaged in 2025 but are not yet married.

2. How did Georgina Rodriguez meet Ronaldo?

They first met in 2016 at a Gucci store in Madrid, where Georgina worked as a sales assistant.

3. How many children does Ronaldo have?

Ronaldo has 5 children.