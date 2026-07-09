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Who is Cristiano Ronaldo's Partner Georgina Rodriguez: From Gucci Store Girl to CR7's Girlfriend, Her Full Story
Cristiano Ronaldo is always in the news, not just for his fantastic football career but also for his personal life. So who is his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, and what does she do? Here's everything you need to know.
Who is Cristiano Ronaldo's partner?
Cristiano Ronaldo's partner is Georgina Rodriguez. She was born on January 27, 1994, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, but grew up in Spain. Georgina is a model, influencer, and a businesswoman. She has been in a relationship with Ronaldo since 2016, and the two got engaged in 2025.
Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo's 5 Unbreakable Football Records
What does Georgina Rodriguez look like?
Georgina is famous worldwide for her beauty and fashion sense. She is about 5 feet 6 inches tall. With her brown hair and brown eyes, she looks like a total queen. She is known for her fitness and luxury lifestyle, which makes her one of the world's most popular social media personalities.
What did she do before meeting Ronaldo?
Before meeting Ronaldo, Georgina lived a very simple life. As a child, she trained in ballet but had to give up her dream due to financial problems. After that, she did several small jobs, including taking care of children. She later found a job as a sales assistant at a Gucci store in Madrid. This job completely changed her life.
First meeting at the Gucci store
In 2016, while Georgina was working at the Gucci store in Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo happened to walk in. They started talking, and their friendship slowly grew into love. A short while later, they made their relationship official. Today, they are one of the most famous celebrity couples in the world.
Ronaldo and Georgina's children
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have three daughters together. Alana Martina was born on November 12, 2017, while Bella Esmeralda was born in April 2022. In 2022, Georgina gave birth to twins. However, their son Angel sadly passed away during childbirth, while their daughter Bella Esmeralda remained healthy. Georgina not only cares for her own daughters but also for Ronaldo's other children. Together, they are raising their large family.
Most Searched Questions
1. Are Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez married?
No, according to public information, they got engaged in 2025 but are not yet married.
2. How did Georgina Rodriguez meet Ronaldo?
They first met in 2016 at a Gucci store in Madrid, where Georgina worked as a sales assistant.
3. How many children does Ronaldo have?
Ronaldo has 5 children.
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