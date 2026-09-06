Edinburgh Castle Rockers beat Rotterdam Dockers by 55 runs in the ETPL. Despite an early slump to 14/3, the Rockers posted 148. The Dockers' chase failed, and they were bowled out for 93, with Tom Curran taking 3/16 for the unbeaten Rockers.

Edinburgh Castle Rockers produced another impressive all-round performance to defeat Rotterdam Dockers by 55 runs in Match 14 of the ETPL, defending 148 at Voorburg Cricket Club, Netherlands.

Rockers Fight Back After Early Stumble

Rotterdam Dockers won the toss and elected to field, and their decision appeared to be paying off early as the Rockers lost three wickets inside the opening three overs. JJ Smuts fell for a two-ball duck, Andries Gous departed for four, and Ross Adair was dismissed for nine, leaving Edinburgh at just 14 for three, according to a release.

The Rockers, however, rebuilt through Brandon McMullen and Laurie Evans. The pair added 46 before McMullen was dismissed for a powerful 37 from 28 balls, which included three fours and two sixes. Evans continued to anchor the innings, making 33 from 31, before Gareth Delany provided the acceleration Edinburgh needed.

Delany's 31 from just 18 balls, featuring two fours and two sixes, shifted the momentum firmly back towards the Rockers. Mitchell Santner then added a rapid 15 from eight, including a six, as Edinburgh pushed beyond the 140 mark despite losing wickets regularly in the closing overs. Edinburgh were eventually bowled out for 148 in 19.3 overs, with Rotterdam's Jai Moondra, David Wiese and Anrich Nortje each claiming three wickets.

Dockers' Chase Unravels Under Pressure

The Dockers' chase, however, unravelled almost immediately. Tom Curran made the early breakthrough by removing Michael Levitt for one, before dismissing Vikramjit Singh for a duck in the same over. Ben McDermott briefly threatened with a six, but Trent Boult removed him for 6, leaving Rotterdam eight down after just 2.4 overs.

Faf du Plessis attempted to steady the innings with 21 from 19 balls, but Mitchell Santner produced the crucial breakthrough, with Ross Adair taking the catch to remove the Dockers captain at 40 for five. From there, the Rockers' bowlers maintained relentless pressure. Santner finished with 2/17, Mark Watt took 2/23, and Curran returned to complete a superb spell of 3/16 from four overs, while JJ Smuts also claimed a wicket. Rotterdam were bowled out for 93 in 18 overs, handing Edinburgh a comprehensive 55-run victory.

The result keeps the Rockers unbeaten in the ETPL and underlines their ability to win from difficult positions, with their recovery from 14 for three followed by a disciplined bowling display that never allowed Rotterdam to establish a meaningful partnership.

For the Dockers, an early bowling advantage could not be converted into control of the match, while their batting collapse left them with too much ground to recover.

Edinburgh once again showed the balance that has made them one of the tournament's leading sides, combining resilience with the bat and sustained pressure with the ball to secure another convincing win. (ANI)