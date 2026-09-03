PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi faced hostile protests with chants of 'Shame on you' in London while accompanying the Pakistan cricket team to a reception with King Charles III. The incident occurred amidst significant turmoil within the team, following a mid-series squad overhaul and reports of axed players refusing to attend the royal event.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi was met with hostile protests as he accompanied the national cricket team to a high-profile reception with King Charles III in London on Wednesday, September 3.

Pakistan squad, led by Babar Azam, and PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi met with King Charles III at Clarence House, where the monarch hosted the touring team amidst an already tense backdrop. The King of the United Kingdom interacted with the Pakistan players as part of a traditional royal reception that is customary for touring international cricket teams visiting England.

Since Pakistan’s Royal visit was overshadowed by the chaotic scenes after the Lord’s Test defeat, which saw seven players and two coaches sent back home in a brutal mid-series squad overhaul, the royal visit unfolded against a backdrop of severe turmoil.

Also Read: PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi defends 'essential' Test squad overhaul

Protesters Chant ‘Shame On You’ at Naqvi

PCB chief Moshin Naqvi arrived with the Pakistan squad for the meeting with King Charles III in London. However, before they departed for Clarence House, demonstrators waiting outside erupted into hostile chants, directly targeting the board chairman with cries of ‘Shame on you.’

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), the protesters were apparently waiting outside the team’s hotel when they saw Mohsin Naqvi walking with the Babar Azam-squad to board their team transport, sparking an immediate flurry of hostile slogans and camera phones capturing the tense encounter.

As commotion unfolded, the players, including Test captain Babar Azam, looked visibly taken aback by the aggressive heckling, creating an awkward public spectacle before the delegation even departed for the royal residence.

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Pakistan Cricket Board has come under heavy scrutiny after its disastrous performances on the field, which included heavy defeats in back-to-back matches of the series at Headingley and Lord’s and a subsequent mass clear-out of the playing and coaching staff.

Mohsin Naqvi has been at the centre of immense criticism over his dual role as PCB chairman and interior minister, with cricket fans disillusioned, frequently accusing the administration of prioritizing political appointments over cricketing merit.

Seven Players Refuse to Attend Reception

Meanwhile, the chaotic scenes in Pakistan cricket have reportedly taken another turn, with one of the seven players refusing to attend the reception hosted by King Charles III. Those seven players were sent back home after the disastrous defeats, leaving a drastically altered squad to limp through the remainder of the tour.

According to a report by The Telegraph, the seven axed players were ordered to attend the meeting with the King of the United Kingdom, but one of them refused to turn up in protest against the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), while two others were reluctant to attend.

The likes of Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Mir Hamza, Khurram Shahzad, and Mohammad Ali made up the group facing the axe following the team's dismal displays. Their unexpected inclusion in the royal itinerary, despite already being handed return tickets, only heightened the surreal atmosphere surrounding the touring party.

Meanwhile, after having already lost the series with two consecutive losses against England at Headingley and Lord’s, the Babar Azam-led Pakistan has no other option but to fight for pride as they step out at Edgbaston to salvage something from an otherwise catastrophic tour.

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