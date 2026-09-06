Ishan Kishan’s unbeaten 111 powered East Zone to 385/4 on Day 1 of the Duleep Trophy Final. His 10th first-class hundred, in front of Ajit Agarkar, sparked Test comeback talk, with fans calling it a “statement innings” and praising his knock.

East Zone captain Ishan Kishan grabbed the attention of the Indian cricket fraternity with his statement-making century on Day 1 of the ongoing Duleep Trophy 2026/27 Final against South Zone at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, September 6.

After opting to bat first, East Zone posted a total of 385/4 in 79 overs, with Ishan Kishan and Kumar Kushagra batting on 111 and 63, respectively, at the end of Day 1. Earlier, Abhimanyu Easwaran (72), Shikhar Mohan (85), and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (44) contributed significantly to East Zone’s solid platform, setting up a commanding total by stumps.

For South Zone, Chama Milind led the bowling attack with figures of 2/56 at an economy rate of 4.30 in his spell of 13 overs. Tripurana Vijay picked up one wicket while conceding 114 runs at an economy rate of 5.20 in 22 overs. The rest of the bowlers, especially seasoned pacer Mohammed Siraj (0/96), struggled to break through the stubborn partnerships, as East Zone took complete control of the opening day's play.

Also Read: Duleep Trophy 2026 final: East Zone bats first against South Zone

Ishan Kishan Makes Statement in ,Ajit Agarkar’s, Presence

Before heading into the Duleep Trophy final, Ishan Kishan registered scores of 4, 16, and 39*, raising questions about his consistency and red-ball form ahead of the all-important domestic summit clash. Being the captain of the East Zone, Ishan Kishan was under scrutiny to deliver a defining performance in the final.

The left-handed wicketkeeper-batter has delivered right when his team needed him most. Walking in to bat after Sudip Kumar Gharami’s dismissal at 147/3, Ishan formed a crucial 94-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Shikhar Mohan before the latter’s dismissal at 241/4. Thereafter, Ishan was joined by his Jharkhand teammate Kumar Khusgara at the crease.

The Jharkhand teammates steadied the ship, with Ishan Kishan completing his 122 balls, recording his 10th century in his first-class career. Interestingly, the southpaw brought up a crucial century in the presence of BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar, who was in attendance for the Duleep Trophy Final in Chennai. Agarkar’s presence in the stands only added to the significance of the knock.

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Alongside anchoring his innings, Ishan Kishan has built an unbeaten 138-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Kumar Kushagra, who completed his fifty in 67 balls, anchoring the middle order with a fluent, unbeaten knock to cap off a dream opening day for East Zone.

The resilient partnership between Ishan and Kushagra has apparently frustrated South Zone’s bowling attack, as they search for answers heading into Day 2 to break the unbroken century stand and halt East Zone's march toward a formidable first-innings total.

Ishan Kishan’s 10th First-Class Hundred Sparks Test Comeback Talk

Ishan Kishan’s masterclass century knock in the Duleep Trophy Final has sparked reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts praising the East Zone captain for stepping up on the biggest domestic stage.

Taking to their X handles, many fans hailed Kishan’s 10th first-class century as a statement knock, with one calling it a ‘sensational century’ and another describing it as a ‘gem of a knock '. Others praised him for ‘leading from the front’ and suggested that his impressive final could put him back in the conversation for a Test return.

However, some fans went a step further, suggesting that Kishan’s impressive century could strengthen his case for a return to India’s Test setup, while others highlighted the remarkable turnaround in his comeback story and backed him to reach greater heights in red-ball cricket.

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Ishan Kishan made his international comeback in January 2026, starting with a T20I series against New Zealand and played a pivotal role in India’s T20 World Cup title defence success in March. Currently, Ishan is part of the T20I and ODI setup, and his Test return could well be on the horizon if he continues to pile on the runs in the longer format of the game.

In his Test career, Ishan Kishan has scored 78 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 78.00 in three innings.

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