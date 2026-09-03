A viral video featuring Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni has sparked speculation that Pant was drunk at a private gathering. Here’s what the footage shows, what social media claims say and what remains unverified.

India's star wicketkeeper-batter, Rishabh Pant, is in the news again. On one hand, he continues to be the top-ranked Indian batter in the ICC Test rankings, sitting at 7th place. On the other hand, a viral video of him with MS Dhoni has kicked up a storm on social media.

Dhoni-Pant reunion gets all the attention

In a video showing them spending time with friends, MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant were seen together. While fans were happy to see the two wicketkeepers reunite, some people started asking if Pant was drunk, based on how he looked and acted in the clip.

So, is there any proof he was drunk?

Based on the information available right now, there is no reliable evidence to prove that Pant had been drinking in the viral video. So, saying he was drunk just based on his appearance or behaviour in the video is pure guesswork.

At the same time, there are also reports flying around about a private party supposedly hosted by Pant during the India-England ODI series. The reports claim that beer and wine worth over ₹12 crore were served. However, these claims about the party and the huge amount have not been confirmed by anyone.

Pant's record-breaking streak in Test ,cricket

Away from all this viral drama, Pant's performance on the field has been truly impressive. During the Test series against Sri Lanka, he became the first Indian batter to hit 100 sixes in Test cricket. He reached this milestone in just 89 innings, making him the fastest player in Test history to hit 100 sixes.

Pant's strong position in ICC Rankings

In the September 2 update, Pant holds the 7th position with 711 rating points. Shubman Gill has dropped to 9th place, while Yashasvi Jaiswal is at 11th. Devdutt Padikkal, who scored 328 runs during the Sri Lanka tour, has jumped five spots to reach the 54th position.

So, for now, the talk about Pant being drunk in the video has no solid proof. Instead of focusing on unconfirmed social media gossip, his stellar performance and records on the cricket field are what truly stand out.

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