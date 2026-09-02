Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq faces a potential ban of up to two years over a calf injury controversy during the Lord's Test. The PCB has launched a high-level investigation into his unavailability, linking it to a past incident of misconduct.

Imam-ul-Haq Faces Potential Ban Over Injury Controversy

Pakistan batter Imam-ul-Haq could face a ban of up to two years over the controversy surrounding his injury during the second Test against England at Lord's, reported Geo News. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is in the process of setting up a high-level investigation committee to look into the circumstances surrounding Imam's calf injury, Geo News sources said on Wednesday.

According to the sources from Geo News, Imam could potentially be handed a ban of one to two years if the inquiry finds him guilty of misconduct. The matter has also brought renewed scrutiny on an earlier injury-related controversy involving the left-handed batter during Pakistan's tour of New Zealand in March 2025.

Imam suffered a low-grade calf strain while fielding on the opening day of the Lord's Test and subsequently did not bat in either of Pakistan's innings. Pakistan were bowled out for 110 in their first innings after England posted 290 and were dismissed for 194 while chasing 389 in the second innings, resulting in a 194-run defeat and a 2-0 series loss.

Scrutiny Over Past New Zealand Tour Incident

Sources said the PCB's latest investigation was prompted by concerns surrounding the nature of Imam's injury and his subsequent unavailability. The development has also revived the findings of a PCB inquiry into an incident during the New Zealand tour.

Imam was reportedly held responsible by the committee for allegedly fabricating, exaggerating or misrepresenting symptoms after a ball struck his right big toe during an indoor net session on March 28, 2025. The committee had reportedly concluded that Imam had misled medical staff and deliberately attempted to make himself unavailable for Pakistan's opening ODI of that tour.

Rizwan Under Scrutiny, Squad Overhaul for Final Test

Meanwhile, wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan is also facing scrutiny over disciplinary concerns, according to sources. The PCB is likely to question Rizwan in the coming days, while his inclusion in Pakistan teams in the near future is considered unlikely, sources added.

Both Imam and Rizwan were among seven players released from Pakistan's Test squad following the heavy defeat at Lord's. Salman Agha, Ali Usman, Aamer Jamal, Awais Zafar and Khurram Shahzad were the other players left out.

Pakistan have made sweeping changes ahead of the third and final Test against England, with five uncapped players added to the squad. Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke have also joined the Test coaching staff. The third Test will be played at Edgbaston from September 9, with Pakistan seeking to avoid a series clean sweep after losing the first Test by an innings and the second by 194 runs. (ANI)