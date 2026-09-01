PCB is facing online mockery after posting a national team fielding coach vacancy on LinkedIn amid Pakistan’s Test series turmoil. The unconventional recruitment drive, following a major squad overhaul, has drawn criticism and amusement from cricket fans.

Amid the chaotic aftermath of their disastrous Test series against England, the Pakistan Cricket Board has found itself the target of severe online mockery after taking their latest recruitment drive straight to LinkedIn.

Following a ruthless squad purge that saw head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed, bowling consultant Umar Gul, and seven players, including Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, and Salman Ali Agha, sent packing back home after a crushing 194-run defeat at Lord's, the Mohsin Naqvi-led board posted an advertisement for a Fielding Coach for Pakistan's men's red- and white-ball teams on the professional networking platform.

Since Pakistan cricket has been in the headlines for its unprecedented administrative turbulence, the board has appeared to have begun looking for a fielding coach through unconventional avenues, given that the vacancy was advertised on LinkedIn amid the ongoing chaos surrounding the team.

Also Read: Pakistan overhaul Test squad, sack coaches after England series loss

PCB’s LinkedIn Post for Fielding Coach Vacancy Goes Viral

The majority of the cricket boards around the world, including the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Cricket Australia (CA), and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), customarily follow rigorous, formal tendering processes through their official websites or private recruitment agencies when hiring high-performance international staff.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board’s decision to drop a public job opening right on a professional networking feed caught the global cricket community completely off guard. In the job description for men’s Tests and white-ball cricket, the PCB stated that the Fielding Coach would be responsible for developing and enhancing the fielding skills of Pakistan’s national team players.

The minimum qualification required for the role included a Level II coaching accreditation, while candidates were also expected to have at least five years of relevant coaching experience, according to the PCB’s job listing.

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As PCB is currently dealing with a mounting crisis on multiple fronts, the viral LinkedIn post has only added to the perception of disarray at headquarters. Already trailing 0-2 in the ongoing Test series against England and desperate for an uplift in performance ahead of the final Test, the board has taken an unconventional route to look for a fielding coach across formats.

Though LinkedIn is used to search for and recruit for various industries and corporate positions globally, seeing a major international cricket board source its national team staff through a standard social media job feed is a rare and bizarre sight.

Fans Mock PCB Over Unusual LinkedIn Recruitment Post

Pakistan Cricket Board’s search for a new fielding coach quickly became a source of amusement among fans, with several taking to social media, especially X (formerly Twitter) to mock the board’s decision to advertise the vacancy on LinkedIn.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts expressed their amusement at the PCB’s unusual recruitment drive, with several mocking the board for posting the fielding coach vacancy on LinkedIn. Many joked about applying for the fielding coach role and questioned the board’s decision to advertise a national team vacancy on LinkedIn amid the ongoing chaos.

Others sarcastically compared the move to Pakistan cricket’s wider dysfunction, with one fan saying, ‘We are not a serious cricket board,’ while another described it as ‘desperate times’ requiring ‘desperate measures.’

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Meanwhile, Pakistan have added Saim Ayub, Abdullah Fazal, Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Imran, Saad Baig, Mohammad Imran and Razaullah to their squad as replacements for seven players who were sent back home following the PCB’s major overhaul ahead of the third and final Test against England.

The Babar Azam-led side will look to avoid a series whitewash and end their England tour on a positive note in the third and final Test.

Also Read: Pakistan's decline in Tests a 'concern for everyone': Mohammed Abbas