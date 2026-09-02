Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq faces a PCB inquiry after a calf injury ruled him out of the second Test against England. Aaqib Javed questioned the injury’s legitimacy, with Imam facing possible disciplinary action, including suspension, if found guilty.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s Director of High Performance, Aaqib Javed, launched a blistering critique of opening batter Imam-ul-Haq, questioning the legitimacy of his calf injury, which ruled him out of the second Test of the three-match series against England at Lord’s.

Imam-ul-Haq reportedly sustained an injury to his calf while fielding on the opening day of the match, and the subsequent scans confirmed a low-grade strain, preventing him from batting in both innings. However, the opening batter’s decision to sit out entirely when the visitors were in desperate need of stability has triggered a major disciplinary fallout.

With Pakistan's batting lineup collapsing under English pressure and surrendering the series in a 194-run defeat at Lord’s, Imam-ul-Haq, who was one of the seven players sent back home, will now have to answer for his absence during an official inquiry launched by the board.

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‘He Should Have Tried and Fought’

Aaqib Javed, who is one of the members of Pakistan’s selection committee, expressed his disappointment over Imam-ul-Haq’s inability to take the field, emphasizing that pulling a muscle should not prevent an international cricketer from battling through pain for the side.

“The Imam injury is a big question mark, and a deep disappointment,” Aaqib said. “Players in the past used to get injuries, but they used to put on casts and still tried. We'll take action against this,” Javed told Geo News.

“How is it possible that a pulled muscle ruled you out of batting in both innings? He should have tried and fought. He'll have to face an inquiry. I can't say he faked it, but a muscle pull like that cannot stop you from batting altogether,” he added.

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Imam-ul-Haq’s injury became a topic of debate, as many believed the decision to sit out both innings exposed a lack of fighting spirit during one of the team's most vulnerable moments on tour.

The majority of cricket fans accused the opening batter of faking an injury on social media platforms, especially X (formerly Twitter), drawing sharp comparisons to past selection controversies and mounting pressure on the board to weed out players lacking commitment on demanding overseas tours.

Imam-ul-Haq Faces Potential Disciplinary Action

The calf injury controversy has added fuel to an already blazing fire, bringing past disciplinary investigations back into public view. Reports have surfaced highlighting that during Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand in 2025, a separate PCB inquiry committee had examined allegations regarding a fake toe injury and reportedly recommended severe penalties, including a ban from professional cricket.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly sent a show-cause notice to its selection committee over the selection of Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Rizwan for the England Test series, asking them to explain their decisions within 24 hours. The board has also ordered an inquiry into Imam’s calf injury to determine the circumstances surrounding his decision to sit out both innings of the Lord’s Test.

Pakistan opener was reportedly looking to hire legal counsel to defend himself before the PCB inquiry committee over his controversial calf injury. Since his selection for the England Test series has come under intense scrutiny, Imam-ul-Haq will now be keen to clear the air over his controversial calf injury and avoid further disciplinary action from the PCB.

If an inquiry by the PCB finds that Imam-ul-Haq deliberately misrepresented the extent of his injury, he could face severe disciplinary penalties, including potential suspension or formal sanctions by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

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