Former Pakistan coach Azhar Mahmood has hit back at ex-cricketers for criticising Test captain Babar Azam. Mahmood, calling Babar Pakistan's "only one superstar," revealed the batter was "really down" due to the negative treatment but backed him to overcome his struggles ahead of the England series.

Former Pakistan all-rounder and coach Azhar Mahmood has hit back at ex-cricketers over critical comments against Test captain Babar Azam ahead of the first Test of the three-match series against England at Headingley in Leeds on Wednesday, August 19.

Babar Azam has often been criticised for his lean patch in red-ball cricket and fluctuating performances in recent months, leading to intense scrutiny from media pundits and former players alike. Recently, Pakistan’s Test captain was trolled for extending his century drought in the format, which dates back to December 2022, when he scored 161 against New Zealand in Karachi.

Azhar Mahmood, who served as Pakistan’s assistant coach and interim head coach, had worked closely with Babar Azam during his stint with the national team and defended the star batter's invaluable contribution to the team, criticising the country’s former cricketers for ‘pulling down’ the star batter.

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‘We’ve Only One Superstar’

Ahead of the first Test against England, former Pakistan all-rounder and coach Azhar Mahmood made an appearance on Sky Sports Interview with former England cricketers turned commentators Mike Atherton and Nasser Hussain.

Mahmood revealed that Babar is a ‘shy’ person and has been through a lot during his international career, particularly after being dropped from the Test side after the England series in 2024. He added that the Pakistan Test captain was ‘really down’ during his time away from the national team, as he faced severe criticism from the country’s former players.

“He (Babar Azam) is very shy and has been through a lot. I spent a lot of time with him – around five months – when he was out of the team after the England series,” Mahmood said.

“He was really down because of the way he was being treated in Pakistan by former players and social media pundits. We (Pakistan) have only one superstar, and we are constantly pulling him down," he added.

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Azhar Mahmood was referring to Pakistan’s first Test against England in Multan in October 2024, where Babar Azam scored 35 runs across both innings, 30 in the first innings and 5 in the second. Pakistan lost the Test by an innings and 47 runs, after which Babar was dropped for the remaining two Tests.

Mahmood Admits Babar Has Areas To Improve

Further speaking on Babar Azam’s recent batting struggles in Tests, Azhar Mahmood admitted that the Pakistan captain has areas to improve, particularly in his approach, but backed him to overcome the difficult phase and return to his best.

“Yes, he has certain things to improve, but everyone does. I think he has matured now. When he is captain, he feels that he has more power and confidence, and he knows that he has to lead from the front,” Mahmood said.

“So, when he is captain, you can see those qualities coming out in him. If he is not the captain and nobody gives him the respect he deserves, sometimes he goes into his shell," he added.

The upcoming Test series against England is the second major assignment for Babar Azam upon his return as captain, with the Pakistan batter under pressure to end his prolonged run of poor form in the longest format. After Pakistan’s 1-1 series draw against West Indies, Babar Azam will be eager to make a strong impact against England and prove his critics wrong.

Babar has a good record against England in Tests, aggregating 646 runs, including a century and 6 fifties, at an average of 53.83 in 14 innings across 8 matches.

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