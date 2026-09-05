Belfast Wolves beat Glasgow Cosmic by 26 runs via DLS in the ETPL. Mark Chapman's blistering 71* off 33 balls powered the Wolves to 146/3 in 12 overs. Despite Jason Roy's fifty, Glasgow was restricted to 120/8.

Belfast Wolves produced a powerful batting display and held their nerve with the ball to defeat Glasgow Cosmic by 26 runs via the DLS method in Match 13 of the ETPL at Voorburg Cricket Club, Netherlands.

With the match reduced to 12 overs per side, Glasgow Cosmic won the toss and elected to bowl. Belfast made full use of the shortened format, racing to 146 for three from their 12 overs, according to a release.

Wolves post 146 on the back of Chapman's heroics

The Wolves lost Tim Tector for 14 from seven balls at 40, before Paul Stirling departed for a rapid 27 from 18, leaving Belfast 49 for two.

But Mark Chapman then took control of the innings. Chapman produced one of the most explosive innings of the tournament, smashing an unbeaten 71 from just 33 balls, with three fours and seven sixes. He reached his half-century from 27 deliveries and continued attacking right through the closing overs.

Glenn Maxwell added seven from three balls before falling to Lungi Ngidi, but David Miller provided the perfect support at the other end. Miller finished unbeaten on 23 from 11 balls, including a four and two sixes, as the pair added 85 runs for the fourth wicket.

The Wolves’ late surge was particularly significant. Chapman and Miller added 85 from just 33 balls, taking Belfast from 61 for three to 146 for three and giving Glasgow a demanding target under the revised conditions.

Roy's fifty in vain as Glasgow falter

Glasgow were given a target of 147, and Jason Roy immediately gave the Cosmic chase momentum. Roy attacked from the outset, bringing up his 50 from only 24 balls and striking three fours and four sixes. His dismissal at 84 for five in the ninth over, however, proved a major turning point.

Before Roy departed for 54 from 28 balls, Glasgow had already lost captain George Munsey for a first-ball duck, with Mark Adair taking the wicket at the start of the chase. Moises Henriques followed for eight, while Liam Livingstone and Richie Berrington also fell as Belfast kept finding breakthroughs.

Harry Manenti and Mark Adair both made important contributions with the ball, but Fred Klaassen was the pick of the Wolves’ attack, claiming three wickets as Belfast continued to break through the Cosmic batting order. Their regular strikes kept Glasgow from building the partnerships needed to sustain the chase.

Roy’s dismissal for 54 from 28 balls left Glasgow at 84 for five in the ninth over, needing 63 runs from the remaining 23 balls. With the required rate climbing sharply, the Cosmic were unable to produce another acceleration to keep pace with the target.

The Wolves completed the victory as Glasgow finished on 120 for eight, falling 26 runs short of the DLS target.

Chapman’s unbeaten 71 was the defining innings of the contest, while Belfast’s ability to strike at regular intervals prevented Glasgow from turning Roy’s blistering start into a successful chase. The result gives the Wolves another important victory in the ETPL and strengthens their position in the competition.