ICC Chairman Jay Shah and President Droupadi Murmu extended greetings on Teachers' Day, highlighting the invaluable role of teachers and mentors in shaping lives. The day is celebrated on September 5 to mark Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's birth anniversary.

International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Jay Shah on Friday extended Teachers' Day greetings, expressing gratitude to teachers and mentors for their role in shaping minds and inspiring generations.

Taking to social media platform X, Shah wrote, "Teachers shape not just minds, but the values, confidence and dreams that guide us through life. On Teachers’ Day, heartfelt gratitude to all the teachers and mentors who continue to inspire generations. Happy Teachers’ Day!" https://x.com/JayShah/status/2096072661311123590?s=20

President Murmu Extends Greetings

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu on Friday greeted teachers across the country on the eve of Teachers’ Day.

In her message, President Murmu said Teachers’ Day is observed to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Radhakrishnan, who was a renowned author, philosopher and an extraordinary teacher. “Teachers, through their guidance and mentorship, play a vital role in nurturing talent and strengthening character. It is their duty to guide students to become good human beings,” the President said.

Significance of Teachers' Day

Teachers’ Day is celebrated across India every year on September 5 to honour teachers and recognise their contribution to education and nation-building.

The day marks the birth anniversary of former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a renowned philosopher, scholar and teacher. His contribution to education and public life is remembered on the occasion.

Teachers’ Day provides an opportunity for students to express their gratitude and respect towards their teachers, who play an important role in imparting knowledge, nurturing talent and shaping the character of students. Schools and educational institutions across the country mark the occasion with various programmes and activities to acknowledge the contribution of teachers.