Ravindra Jadeja claimed his 350th Test wicket in bizarre fashion against Sri Lanka, with the ball deflecting off Yashasvi Jaiswal at silly point before Shubman Gill completed the catch. The milestone cemented Jadeja’s place among India’s elite.

Team India’s veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja completed his 350th Test wicket during Day 3 of the ongoing first Test of the three-match series against Sri Lanka at Galle International Stadium on Monday, August 17.

India were bundled out for 462 in 116.4 overs before the visitors quickly struck back with the ball, reducing Sri Lanka to 90/5. However, a gritty 146-run partnership between Niroshan Dickwella (80) and Sonal Dinusha (100) helped Sri Lanka recover. The partnership ultimately proved insufficient as the hosts were bowled out for 284, conceding a 178-run first-innings lead to India.

Manav Suthar led India’s bowling attack with figures of 4/76 at an economy rate of 3.50 in his spell of 21.4 overs. Ravindra Jadeja picked up three wickets while conceding 57 runs at an economy rate of 2.70 in his spell of 21 overs.

Also Read: Ravindra Jadeja enters elite club, becomes 5th Indian to 350 Test wickets

Jadeja Completes 350th Test Wicket with Jaiswal Deflection

The veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has entered the history books with his 350th Test wicket in Galle. However, Jadeja’s milestone wicket arrived in the most unusual way possible rather than a conventional dismissal, with Yashasvi Jaiswal's body pad being struck before being safely caught by Shubman Gill.

The incident took place in the 64th over of Sri Lanka’s first innings when Keshara Nuwantha attempted to play a shot towards the cover region, but the ball struck Yashasvi Jaiswal, stationed at silly point, on the thigh and got deflected. Shubman Gill, who was positioned at short cover, reacted quickly to complete the catch and send Nuwantha back to the pavilion.

The catch by Gill from the deflection completed a bizarre dismissal and handed Jadeja his landmark 350th Test wicket. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who appeared to have taken the impact on his body while stationed at silly point, played an unexpected role in the dismissal as well as the veteran all-rounder’s milestone wicket.

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With 350 Test wickets, Ravindra Jadeja became the fifth Indian bowler after Anil Kumble, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kapil Dev, and Harbhajan Singh to achieve the milestone, cementing his legacy as one of India's greatest-ever match-winners in the longest format of the game.

Also, Jadeja became the second Indian all-rounder after former captain Kapil Dev to achieve the double of 4000 runs and 350 wickets in the history of Test cricket, solidifying his status as one of international cricket's finest modern-day all-rounders.

A Crucial Test for Team India

The ongoing Test of the two-match series against Sri Lanka is crucial for Team India, given that their World Test Championship (WTC) points are at stake and they are fighting to secure a top-two standing to qualify for the final.

Currently at the fifth spot with four wins, as many losses, and a defeat, and with a PTC of 48.15% after nine matches, Team India need a strong result in Sri Lanka to keep their hopes of reaching the WTC Final alive.

Since Bangladesh secured a historic away victory over Australia in Darwin on Sunday, August 16, the race in the World Test Championship standings has intensified dramatically, making every session critical for India's qualification campaign. Bangladesh are currently in fourth place with three wins, a loss, and a defeat, and have a PTC of 66.67% after five matches.

The current top three teams in the WTC standings are Australia, reigning champions South Africa, and New Zealand, with India needing a strong result against Sri Lanka to close the gap and strengthen their chances of qualifying for the WTC Final.

Also Read: IND vs SL, 1st Test: Devdutt Padikkal's Maiden Century Sparks Debate on No. 3 Batting Spot