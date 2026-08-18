Former India captain Ajinkya Rahane has decoded Rishabh Pant's humorous behind-the-stumps commentary during the Sri Lanka Test. Rahane revealed that while Pant's constant chatter is entertaining and distracts batters, it can also cause India's own fielders to lose focus and go 'crazy laughing'.

Former India Test captain and middle-order batter Ajinkya Rahane has decoded wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant’s behind-the-stumps antics in the first Test of the two-match series against Sri Lanka at Galle International Stadium.

On Day 3 of the Galle Test, where Sri Lanka were bundled out for 284 despite a 146-run partnership between Niroshan Dickwella and Sonal Dinusha, Rishabh Pant kept his teammates entertained with his usual witty and non-stop humorous commentary from behind the stumps, apparently ensuring that his constant chatter and laughter kept the atmosphere lively even during tense moments of the game.

One of the hilarious behind-the-stumps moments of Pant was taking a hilarious dig at the veteran Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, delivering hilarious one-liners like "Sab talvaar chalayenge" that left both the players and fans amused.

Also Read: Galle Test: Sri Lanka fights back with wickets, India leads by 294

‘He is Very Entertaining’

Ajinkya Rahane, who is part of the Sony Sports panel as a commentator for the ongoing Test series between Sri Lanka and India, decoded Rishabh Pant’s hilarious behind-the-stumps comments during the broadcast. He stated that Pant is ‘very entertaining’ and revealed how his constant chatter often distracts both the opposition batters and India’s own fielders.

“He’s always like this. He’s very entertaining. The Sri Lankan players don’t understand Hindi, but when he talks like this, the focus of the batsman goes away. When he laughs, your focus goes away,” the former India Test captain said.

“It happened many times in the slip, in the short leg. We went crazy laughing, and you have to focus. The bowler is angry there,” he added.

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Since the Test match is of 90 overs per day, Rishabh Pant resorted to hilarious yet unrelenting chatter from behind the stumps, reminding everyone that when you are on the field for 90 overs, it is full-on entertainment from start to finish.

Since the mic is placed right near the stumps, Pant’s hilarious comments would not go unnoticed because of the live stump audio broadcasting every single word straight to the living rooms of cricket fans around the world, making his lively antics an unforgettable highlight of the match.

‘Tell Him to Disturb the Batsmen, Not Our Bowlers’

Further speaking on Rishabh Pant’s behind-the-stumps antics, Ajinkya Rahane explained that while the wicketkeeper’s constant chatter is aimed at distracting the opposition batter, it can sometimes leave India’s own fielders struggling to maintain their concentration.

“Even if one ball hits the edge and goes from side to side, if you don't give your best effort, the bowler gets angry,” Rahane added.

“But you have to tell him to disturb the batsman, not our players. But it's fun. When you're 90, and you're fielding, it's full-on entertainment," he added.

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Meanwhile, Team India resumed their batting in the second innings and posted a total of 116/4 in 29 overs, with Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel batting on 21 and 5, respectively, and took a first-innings lead of 294 after Sri Lanka were bowled out for 284 in their first innings.

The Shubman Gill-led side has put themselves in firm control of the opening Test, as India look set to extend their lead further and put Sri Lanka under immense pressure in the fourth innings.

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