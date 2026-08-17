During the first Test against Sri Lanka, Rishabh Pant and Sarfaraz Khan were caught on the stump mic playfully teasing Ravindra Jadeja. Sarfaraz suggested sharing wickets, to which Pant humorously added a reference to Jadeja's famous sword-swirling celebration, saying everyone would then wave their swords.

Indian teammates Rishabh Pant and Sarfaraz Khan took a playful dig at the veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test of the two-match series against Sri Lanka at Galle International Stadium on Monday, August 17.

Team India resumed their first innings at 460/9, with Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna batting on 12 and 2, respectively. However, Asitha Fernando wrapped up the innings by dismissing Prasidh Krishna for 2, ending India's first innings at 462. The visitors’ first innings on Day 3 lasted only four balls before being bundled out.

Thereafter, Sri Lanka resumed their first innings batting, but they collapsed to 99/5 in 28 overs before the lunch break. However, the hosts' batting was revived through a 129-run partnership between Niroshan Dickwella and Sonal Dinusha, who guided Sri Lanka to a much-needed recovery during the post-lunch session.

Also Read: Niroshan Dickwella misses maiden ton, extends unwanted Test record

Pant’s Playful Dig at Jadeja Goes Viral

As Team India was looking for another breakthrough after Dickwella and Dinusha rebuilt Sri Lanka’s innings after the early collapse, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant and Sarfaraz Khan were heard from behind the stumps trying to lighten the mood and playfully teasing Ravindra Jadeja with his usual witty remarks.

In a video posted by Sony Sports Network on its X (formerly Twitter), which went viral on social media, Sarfaraz Khan was caught on the mic saying that the match is going to be a long one and they should share the wickets among themselves.

“Lamba game hai Jaddu bhai, mil ke baant ke khayenge,” Sarfaraz said. (It’s a long game, Jaddu bhai. We’ll share it (wickets) together.

However, Pant chipped in with a sense of humour, playfully teasing Jadeja’s signature sword-swirling celebration.

“Aur phir sab talwar ghumayenge,” Rishabh said. (And then everyone will wave their swords.)

Scroll to load tweet…

Rishabh Pant is often known for his hilarious behind-the-stumps chatter and ability to keep the team's morale high even during intense phases of a Test match.

A Crucial Test for Team India

The ongoing Test of the two-match series against Sri Lanka is crucial for Team India, given that their World Test Championship (WTC) points are at stake and they are fighting to secure a top-two standing to qualify for the final.

Currently at the fifth spot with four wins, as many losses, and a defeat, and with a PTC of 48.15% after nine matches, Team India need a strong result in Sri Lanka to keep their hopes of reaching the WTC Final alive.

Since Bangladesh secured a historic away victory over Australia in Darwin on Sunday, August 16, the race in the World Test Championship standings has intensified dramatically, making every session critical for India's qualification campaign. Bangladesh are currently in fourth place with three wins, a loss, and a defeat, and have a PTC of 66.67% after five matches.

The current top three teams in the WTC standings are Australia, reigning champions South Africa, and New Zealand, with India needing a strong result against Sri Lanka to close the gap and strengthen their chances of qualifying for the WTC Final.

Also Read: Galle Test: Manav Suthar's sensational spell leaves Sri Lanka reeling