A Pakistan fan's viral video showed his outrage over empty stands during the Women's T20 Asia Cup match against India, heavily criticising the PCB. This outburst reflects wider fan frustration with the declining state of national cricket, compounded by the men's team's poor performance in England, which has prompted a PCB inquiry.

A Pakistan fan expressed his absolute outrage at the state of cricket administration during the team’s Women’s T20 Asia Cup clash against Team India at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday, September 7.

Pakistan suffered a seven-wicket defeat to the Women in Blue. After being bundled out for a paltry 55 in 18.2 overs, the Fatima Sana-led side came under heavy scrutiny for a batting collapse that saw them record one of their lowest totals against their arch-rivals. Team India chased down a 56-run target in just 8.4 overs, with captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma guiding the side home.

Pakistan’s defeat against Team India in the Women’s Asia Cup came at a time when the men’s Test team in England has been facing relentless pressure following heavy losses in the ongoing series, compounding fans' anger over the declining state of national cricket across formats.

Also Read: Women's Asia Cup: Harshitha guides Sri Lanka to semis with win over BAN

Angry Pakistan Fan’s Reality Check Goes Viral

As Fatima Sana-led Pakistan fell to Harmanpreet Kaur’s Women in Blue, a video recorded by a frustrated supporter at the venue quickly spread across social media. The fan unleashed scathing criticism at the Pakistan Cricket Board, especially chief Mohsin Naqvi and chief selector Aaqib Naqvi, over the shocking lack of attendance during one of international cricket's most high-stakes rivalries.

Pointing to the desolate stands at the Dubai International Stadium, the supporter lamented how empty the arena was for an India-Pakistan encounter, contrasting the lack of local turnout with the overwhelming presence of rival fans.

“Mr. Aqib Javed, the cricket match you are celebrating is a Pakistan vs India match. Look at the crowd. No Pakistani is watching you. All the fans are in one house. You have given up on cricket. You have destroyed cricket. No one is coming to watch,” a Pakistan fan said in a video.

“Mr. Mohsin Naqvi, if you have given up on cricket, please look at this. Look at this. There is no Pakistani here. In the name of God, take care of cricket. Don't be cruel to cricket,” he added.

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Pakistan’s fan then highlighted the near-empty stands and questioned the PCB’s handling of the women’s team and the broader state of the sport. Since Pakistan cricket is in chaos due to the ongoing turmoil surrounding the men's team in England, where seven players were sent back home, supporters feel the entire administration has lost its way.

This latest viral outburst from the Dubai stands reflects a fanbase that has run out of patience, watching helplessly as mismanagement and heavy defeats plague both the men's and women's national circuits.

PCB Launches Investigation Into Pakistan Team’s Conduct During England Tour

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board has officially launched an internal disciplinary inquiry following media reports highlighting conduct and behavioral issues within the dressing room during the ongoing Test series in England.

It was reported that Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Rizwan’s mobile phones were seized by the team’s security officer after Pakistan’s 194-run defeat to England at Lord’s, with data allegedly transferred from the devices before they were returned. However, the PCB has not confirmed these claims.

Amir Mir, adviser to PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, confirmed that the board has initiated an internal disciplinary inquiry tied to media reports about discipline and conduct on the England tour. He urged patience as the process unfolds and cautioned against unverified claims.

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After having already lost the series with two consecutive losses against England at Headingley and Lord’s, the Babar Azam-led Pakistan has no other option but to fight for pride as they step out at Edgbaston to salvage something from an otherwise catastrophic tour.

Also Read: Match-Fixing In Pakistan Cricket? Imam and Rizwan Under Scrutiny As PCB Seizes Phones In England