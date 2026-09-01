The Indian team for the T20 series against Afghanistan has been announced. Sanju Samson and Jasprit Bumrah are making a comeback. However, Hardik Pandya, who is yet to recover from his injury, has not been included. Shreyas Iyer will lead the side.

Sanju Samson has found a spot in the Indian team for the upcoming T20 series against Afghanistan. Openers Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma are also in the squad. This comes after Sanju was dropped from the team for the Zimbabwe tour.

Shreyas Iyer will be captaining the side, but Hardik Pandya couldn't make the cut. Reports suggest he has not fully recovered from his injury. While Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, and Harshit Rana have been named, they will only be included in the final team after they pass a fitness test.

Also Read: Asian Games: BCCI unhappy with Japan facilities, may send 'B' team

Bumrah’s Return Headlines India’s Squad

While Shreyas Iyer leads the team, Tilak Varma will be his deputy. This series also marks a comeback for pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Hardik Pandya last played for India in this year's T20 World Cup final. His last appearance on the field was in an IPL match on May 24.

He had also missed the tours of Ireland and England due to injury. There were reports that he re-injured his knee while undergoing intense training at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bangalore, forcing him to temporarily stop bowling. The three-match series is set to begin on the 13th of this month, with all matches scheduled to be held in Delhi.

Indian Squad for Afghanistan T20I Series

Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Tilak Varma (Vice-captain), Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy*, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar*, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah*, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana*

Also Read: Thai Influencer Spots Virat Kohli At Lord's, Calls Him The Messi And Ronaldo Of Cricket (WATCH)