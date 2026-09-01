Months after its original upload, a Thai sports creator’s video spotting Virat Kohli at Lord’s resurfaces, drawing massive attention from cricket fans and sparking fresh conversations online.

A video featuring Thai sports influencer Nanji (@njnanji) has gone viral on Instagram, reigniting excitement among cricket fans months after it was first shared. The clip, originally posted in June, shows Nanji unexpectedly spotting former India captain Virat Kohli alongside Shikhar Dhawan at London’s iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground during an ICC Women’s T20 World Cup match.

Nanji, a leading Thai sports content creator known for building one of the country’s most successful sports-focused digital media networks, captured her reaction in Thai. English subtitles in the video reveal her astonishment: “I looked next to my box and there was the GOAT, the Messi and Ronaldo of cricket, Virat Kohli. This is the third most-followed athlete on Instagram in the world.”

She continued, highlighting Kohli’s global reach: “He is a cricketer from India with 273 million followers on social media. It’s interesting to see that he has more followers than almost any other sportsperson in the world.”

Virat Kohli’s Global Appeal

Explaining Kohli’s immense popularity, Nanji noted that cricket commands billions of fans worldwide and that Kohli has transformed the image of cricketers into fitness and lifestyle icons. Her words resonated with audiences, underscoring how Kohli’s influence extends far beyond the pitch.

The Thai caption accompanying her post, when translated, reads: “I can’t believe I got to see a legend of the game representing the Indian national team at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup at Lord’s. It was wonderful to see one of cricket’s biggest icons supporting India’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup matches at Lord’s.”

Although the video was uploaded months ago, it continues to resurface across feeds, now attracting nearly a million views on Instagram. The viral clip has become one of the platform’s most widely shared cricket-related posts, sparking enthusiastic reactions from fans.

“The greatest across formats,” one user commented, while another added, “Now you know why. Just look at your views.”

Nanji’s spontaneous moment at Lord’s has not only amplified her presence as a sports influencer but also reaffirmed Kohli’s unmatched stature in the global sporting landscape.