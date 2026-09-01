Arsenal's new signing Bruno Guimaraes, who joined from Newcastle for Euro 75 million, says he is excited for a new challenge. He aims to win trophies and make history with the club, inspired by manager Mikel Arteta and Arsenal's vision.

Arsenal's new midfielder Bruno Guimaraes said he is excited about starting a new chapter at the club and wants to win trophies and make history with the Premier League side. According to Sky Sports, Arsenal signed Guimaraes from Newcastle in a Euro 75 million transfer last month.

'Arsenal felt like the right place'

Speaking on JioHotstar, Guimaraes said his conversations with manager Mikel Arteta convinced him that Arsenal was the right place for a new challenge. "It feels amazing to join Arsenal. I'm grateful for this opportunity. When I first spoke to Mikel Arteta, I felt excited right away. I knew inside that I needed a new challenge, and Arsenal felt like the right place," Guimaraes said.

The Brazil international said Arsenal's history and vision were among the factors that attracted him to the club, adding that he wants to help the team achieve its ambitions. "The club has a great history and a clear vision. I want to be part of that and help the team achieve big things. I'm looking forward to getting started and giving my best for the fans," he added.

'I want to win trophies and make history'

Guimaraes, who joined Arsenal from Newcastle United in August, said he believes the move has come at the right stage of his career. Arsenal officially announced his signing on a long-term contract on August 8.

"After playing in two FIFA World Cups, I feel this is the right time in my career for a new challenge. I want to win trophies and make history, and I believe I'm in the right place to do that," he said, as quoted by JioHotstar.

On Squad Depth

The midfielder also highlighted the importance of squad depth with Arsenal facing a busy season across competitions. "We have a lot of games this season, so every player in the squad will be important. I'm ready to give my best and help the team achieve great things. Hopefully, we can turn our dreams into reality," Guimaraes said.

Gunners Maintain Perfect Start

Meanwhile, Arsenal continued their perfect start to the 2026/27 Premier League season with a 1-0 win over Aston Villa at Villa Park, with Bukayo Saka scoring the decisive goal in the second half. (ANI)