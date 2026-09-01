Australia's Ellyse Perry is the world's richest woman cricketer. But the big news is that three Indian players have also made it to the top 5 list. Let's find out who they are.

Over the last few years, women's cricket has just exploded. The players' earnings have also shot up by many times. They're not just making money from matches, but also from brand endorsements, foreign leagues, and social media, earning in crores. So, based on 2026 figures, let's check out the top 5 richest women cricketers in the world.

1. Ellyse Perry (Australia) – ₹120 Crore

Australia's all-rounder Ellyse Perry is at the top of this list. Her total net worth is estimated to be around ₹120 crore. Her main sources of income are her Cricket Australia contract, the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL), and deals with top brands like Adidas.

2. Meg Lanning (Australia) – ₹75 Crore

Australia's former captain Meg Lanning is in second place. Her net worth is about ₹75 crore. Even though she has retired from international cricket, she continues to earn a good income from T20 leagues and commentary.

3. Mithali Raj (India) – ₹43 Crore

India's 'Lady Superstar' Mithali Raj is third on this list. Her market value hasn't dropped one bit even after retirement. With a net worth of about ₹43 crore, she is India's richest woman cricketer. She gets her income from various sources like films, brand endorsements, and media shows.

4. Smriti Mandhana (India) – ₹35 Crore

India's star batter Smriti Mandhana has grabbed the 4th spot. Her net worth is around ₹35 crore. She is the highest-paid player in the Women's Premier League auction and also acts as an ambassador for many leading brands. She has a huge following on social media too.

5. Harmanpreet Kaur (India) – ₹26 Crore

The current captain of the Indian team, Harmanpreet Kaur, is at number 5. Her total net worth is about ₹26 crore. Apart from her BCCI contract, she also earns a significant amount from foreign league matches and advertisements.

Overall, it's a matter of great pride that three Indian players are on the list of the world's top 5 richest women cricketers. These numbers are proof that a major economic revolution has taken place in women's cricket.