Jasprit Bumrah delivered a historic maiden over in the second T20I against Afghanistan, setting a new record for the most maidens by a bowler from a full member nation. His performance helped restrict Afghanistan, and Team India later chased the target of 160 to win by seven wickets, sealing the series 2-0.

Team India’s lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah delivered a historic maiden over during the second T20I of the three-match series against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday, September 15.

After opting to bowl first by skipper Shreyas Iyer, Team India restricted Afghanistan to 159/8 in 20 overs, with opener and skipper Ibrahim Zadran (37), Darwish Rasooli (26), Rashid Khan (28), and Mohammad Nabi (20) making vital contributions to push their side to a competitive total despite Bumrah's early onslaught.

For India, Nitish Kumar Reddy led the bowling attack with figures of 3/24 at an economy rate of 8.00 in his spell of three overs. Arshdeep Singh (2/35), Jasprit Bumrah (1/25), Ravi Bishnoi (1/32), and Axar Patel (1/28) completed a disciplined bowling effort that kept the visitors under pressure for major phases of the innings.

Also Read: IND vs AFG, 1st T20I: Abhishek Sharma's 82 powers India to a win

Bumrah’s Historic Maiden Over Kept Zadran at Bay

As Team India managed to restrict the visitors early on, the standout moment of the innings arrived early in the very first over when Jasprit Bumrah took the attack to Afghanistan's opening batter. Playing the second match since his return to action after being on the sidelines following an injury layoff, Bumrah immediately reminded everyone of his world-class calibre.

In the opening over of Afghanistan’s batting, India’s lead pacer was handed the new ball and immediately set the tone with relentless precision. Bumrah began testing Ibrahim Zadran with relentless pace, movement and pinpoint accuracy, leaving the Afghanistan skipper unable to score from any of the six deliveries.

On the final ball of the opening over, Jasprit Bumrah completely deceived Zadran with a sharp yorker that completely beat his bat, completing a sensational maiden over and leaving the Afghanistan skipper visibly tied up by the Indian pacer’s accuracy.

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With this maiden, Jasprit Bumrah recorded his 13th T20I maiden over of his career, a record for the most maidens bowled by any bowler from a full-member nation in the format, surpassing Zimbabwe’s Richard Ngarava’s record of 12 T20I maidens.

In the first T20I against Afghanistan, Jasprit Bumrah picked up a wicket while conceding 26 runs at an economy rate of 6.50 in his spell of 4 overs.

Team India Seals the T20I Series 2-0

Meanwhile, Team India has sealed the three-match T20I series 2-0 following a seven-wicket win over Afghanistan. The Men in Blue won the opening match by seven wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

With a 160-run target, Team India chased it down in 14.5 overs or with 31 balls to spare. Openers Sanju Samson (57) and Abhishek Sharma (39) shared an 89-run partnership before Ishan Kishan (38*) and Tilak Varma (15*) stitched an unbeaten 60-run stand for the fourth wicket to help the home team go past the finishing line.

For Afghanistan, Rashid Khan led the bowling attack with figures of 3/36 at an economy rate of 9.40 in his spell of 3.5 overs. The rest of the bowling line-up struggled to contain India's aggressive openers, as the Men in Blue comfortably sealed the match to wrap up the series.

The third and final T20I of the series, which is a dead rubber, will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday, September 17.

Also Read: IND vs AFG: Shreyas Iyer hails bowlers' 'synergy' in 7-wicket win