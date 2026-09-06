Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin unveiled a new, revamped bowling action during the European T20 Premier League (ETPL) 2026. Despite his team, the Durbin Guardians, losing, Ashwin's innovative delivery stride went viral, earning praise from fans for his continuous experimentation.

The veteran Indian off-spinner and Durbin Guardians captain Ravichandran Ashwin unveiled his new bowling action during the European T20 Premier League (ETPL) 2026 clash at Sportpark Westvliet in The Hague on Saturday, September 5.

Durbin Guardians recorded their fifth consecutive defeat following a nine-run defeat to Amsterdam Flames, who registered their second win of the inaugural season of the tournament. With a 170-run target, Guardians failed to chase it down as they were restricted to 160/8 in 20 overs, despite opener James Vince’s brilliant knock of 73 off 46 balls, including 10 fours and 2 sixes.

For Flames, Tim Pringle (3/22), Aryan Dutt (2/28), and Richard Gleeson (2/38) claimed crucial wickets to derail the chase, ensuring Amsterdam held on for a narrow victory despite Dublin’s late efforts.

Also Read: ETPL 2026: Amsterdam Flames edge out Dublin Guardians by nine runs

R Ashwin’s New Bowling Action Goes Viral

Though Durbin Guardians are on the verge of an early exit from the ETPL 2026 following their fifth defeat on the trot, skipper Ravichandran Ashwin’s latest tactical innovation became the talk of the town.

Ashwin is often known for his experimentation with his spin bowling, including his famous carrom ball, arm ball, and sliders, continually finding new ways to outsmart batters across formats. In the match against Amsterdam Flames, the veteran Indian off-spinner added another layer to his legendary repertoire by stepping up to the crease with a completely revamped delivery stride.

In a video posted by the European T20 Premier League on its X handle (formerly Twitter), Ashwin was seen experimenting with a slightly modified action while facing Smith, featuring a shortened run-up and a distinct side-on gathering motion during his delivery stride, seemingly aimed at extracting extra bounce from the pitches in the Netherlands.

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Ravichandran Ashwin picked up a wicket of Australian batter Tim David while conceding 18 runs at an economy rate of 4.50 in his spell of four overs.

The veteran off-spinner’s bowling prowess once again shone through, keeping the dangerous Amsterdam batting lineup in check while adding yet another memorable chapter to his storied career of continuous innovation.

Fans Praise Ashwin’s Latest Bowling Experiment

Ravichandran Ashwin’s new bowling action during the Durbin Guardians’ EPTL clash against Amsterdam Flames has sparked reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts praising his relentless curiosity, innovative mindset, and ability to keep evolving his craft.

Taking to their X handles, many hailed Ashwin’s constant experimentation with his spin bowling, with some calling him a ‘genius’ and praising his willingness to keep adding new tricks to his repertoire. Others admired his passion for improving and finding new ways to keep batters guessing, even at this stage of his career.

However, a few fans simply enjoyed seeing Ashwin and Smith face off again, with one reaction noting that the contest brought back memories of their memorable battles over the years.

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In the inaugural edition of the EPTL, Ravichandran Ashwin has had a moderate outing so far, picking up just 4 wickets at an average of 31.25 and an economy rate of 6.25 in five matches. With the bat, the veteran off-spinner has scored just 24 runs at an average of 6.00 in 4 innings.

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